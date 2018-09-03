Best small smartphone 2023: Buck the phablet trend with these brilliant compact smartphones

Compact phones weigh less, are easy to use with one hand, and include many of the same features as more popular, jumbo-sized devices. For our best-of, we’re limiting screen sizes to around 5in and under – that’s smaller than the majority of new smartphones which have come out this year.

Are smaller smartphones cheaper?

They certainly can be cheaper! Because of the tendency by phone manufacturers to make all their flagship devices as big as possible, there aren’t many super pricey medium or small smartphones out there.

As you’ll find in the list below, a lot of small smartphones are simply older, hailing from a bygone era when phones were made to fit in the palm of your rather than in your backpack. And due to their age, they do tend to cost less than the current generation of bulkier smartphones which you’re trying to avoid.

How we test small phones

With the caveat of these being the best small smartphones, the first thing we’ll be looking at is how snugly the phone fits into our hands, and how easy it is to reach a thumb across the display. From there, we’ll download the GFXBench and Geekbench apps to the phone, which test the GPU and CPU, respectively, delivering a set of scores we can use to compare to other devices. A colorimeter and DisplayCal software are used to test the screen, measuring how accurately colours are reproduced, as well as contrast and brightness.

We use the same software to lock the brightness to 170cd/m² when we test the battery, in order to maintain consistency across all tested devices. We then engage flight mode and run our standard looping video, noting the timestamp at which the phone died. Finally, we test the cameras in a range of settings, including low-light, indoors and landscapes, as well as rapidly panning the video to see how effective the stabilisation is at levelling the footage.

Best small smartphones to buy

1. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: Best overall

Price when reviewed: £170 | Check price at Back Market



The Xperia XZ2 Compact comes with almost every major feature that the Xperia XZ2 has but packed into a (slightly) smaller space. The internals, from the nippy Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM to the 64GB storage, make it the most powerful phone on this list.

In addition to its CPU and storage, the XZ2 Compact also shares the same 19-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras as the Xperia XZ2, though the latter was the first smartphone able to record 4K HDR video via its rear camera. The only real difference here is the size – there’s a smaller display, but the 18:9 aspect ratio is retained. The bezels might put some off, but in terms of design – and overall performance – it’s a cracking little phone.

Read our full Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM; Dimensions: 135 x 64 x 12.1mm; Weight: 168g; Screen: 5in LCD, 1,080 x 2,160; Camera: 19-megapixel f/2.0 rear, 5-megapixel f/2.2 front; Storage: 64GB, microSD up to 512GB; Battery: 2,870mAh