Best screen protector 2022: Keep your phone's screen scratch-free

Smartphone screens are surprisingly tough these days, but even the strongest glass will struggle with a tumble onto concrete. You’ll need a screen protector if you want to make sure that you aren’t landed with a hefty repair bill every time your phone falls out of your pocket.

There are quite a few screen protectors to choose from, each with its own set of confusingly similar-sounding features. Adding to the confusion is the amount of screen-protector manufacturers, each with their own areas of expertise.

Some excel at providing cheap but reliable protectors, while others focus on a premium experience, using the best (and often most expensive) materials available, creating the creme de la creme of screen protectors. With so many options to choose from, it can be a little daunting finding the one that’s right for you.

So instead of wading through thousands of screen protectors for hundreds of phone models and brands, we’ve put together a list of some of the best screen protector manufacturers you can buy from, to help you avoid the hassle of researching them yourself.

Best screen protector: At a glance

How to choose the best screen protector for you

What kind of screen protector should I look for?

First and foremost, you’ll need to find a screen protector that fits your specific phone. Screen protectors are cut to match specific phone models, and that doesn’t just mean screen size, but also cutouts for things like fingerprint readers and selfie camera notches.

Second, you’ll need to decide how much protection you want. Screen protectors are made from two broadly different materials – plastic and tempered glass. The tempered glass versions are harder so offer greater protection against scratches and impacts, but they tend to cost more.

How much should I spend?

Not a lot, usually. Most screen protectors are similar in price, usually costing between £3 and £15 – and you’ll often be able to pick up a twin pack of protectors for under £10. Pricier options sometimes justify their price with lifetime guarantees for when they finally do get damaged, but it’s worth reading the small print – some make you pay the return postage for the damaged protector. In most cases, it will be cheaper to just buy another.

What material should the protector be made out of?

Plastic screen protectors are made from two different materials: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is the cheaper and more flexible of the two, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) is trickier to apply but typically stronger than PET.

If you want the ultimate in damage resistance, then tempered glass is probably your safest bet. It is noticeably thicker than the other two materials, but it’ll protect your screen a bit more than simple plastic coverings.

How do I apply a screen protector?

Applying a screen protector isn’t something to be rushed. You need to take care to prevent dust or air bubbles getting trapped between your phone screen and protector, so it pays to carefully follow the instructions if you want the best results.

Most screen protectors come with cleaning wipes, lint-free cloths and little sticky pads for removing dust specks or positioning the protector just so, but even then particles have a habit of sneaking through. Some people even advise you to install in the bathroom with the shower running to reduce the risk of tricky dust particles with steam. Our advice: take your time.

The best screen protectors 2022

1. JETech: Affordable and reliable

If you want to protect your screen and save money, then JETech is the manufacturer you’re looking for. JETech caters to a variety of phone brands, all for an affordable price. Budget-friendly doesn’t mean the products are cheaply made, however, as all of its screen protectors are made with tempered glass, offering impressive damage resistance. You also get multiple protectors from a single purchase, so you always have more to fall back on, should you ever need to.

2. Spigen: The ultimate protection

With easy installation methods and oleophobic coating preventing fingerprint marks and smears, Spigen screen protectors offer multiple layers of protection for when you’re out and about. As they’re also made to complement Spigen cases, it might be worth investing in a case as well if you decide to go with a Spigen protector, to ensure your phone has wrap-around protection. If you just want a screen protector, however, you can rest easy knowing your screen is being protected by tempered glass and anti-scratch material.

3. Tech21: Rest easy with self-healing technology

Even if you’re careful not to damage your screen, it will still be exposed to scratches and falls just through everyday use. That’s why the folks over at Tech21 use self-healing technology in many of their screen protectors, helping to smooth over any scratches your phone may get. Working in tandem with what Tech21 calls Bulletshield, an impact-resistant material used in bulletproof glass, your screen will be thoroughly protected.

4. RhinoShield: Impact protection guaranteed

If you happen to be the type of person who drops their phone often (guilty as charged), then RhinoShield has you covered – literally. Its screen protectors are specifically designed to be impact resistant, using carefully selected shock-dampening material, ensuring your phone will be protected from most major falls. To prove its reliability, RhinoShield even tests a hammer against its products, just to prove its confidence in each protector. We wouldn’t recommend trying that yourself, but it’s good to know you could...

5. Omoton: Protect your screen from unwanted scratches

There’s nothing more frustrating than finding a scratch on your phone’s screen, which is why Omoton is your best bet to prevent them from happening in the first place. Using tried and tested tempered glass, Omoton design its screen protectors with scratch resistance in mind, meaning your screen shouldn’t be affected by unsightly scrapes or marks. Plus, many of Omoton’s protectors come with a lifetime warranty, so you will be covered in more ways than one.

