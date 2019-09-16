Best iPhone 11 Pro Max case: Find the perfect case for your iPhone 11 Pro Max

If you’ve decided to go big with the mega-sized iPhone 11 Pro Max then you’ll want to make sure it lasts. They may not be the newest kids on the block anymore, but this slim, big-bodied handset is still worth protecting and will definitely benefit from a suitable case – even if Apple has covered the thing in sturdy Gorilla glass.

Don’t know where to start? No need to worry: we’ve searched long and hard to provide an unbeatable list of cases, from heavy-duty numbers to the most basic but practical of handset covers so you won’t have to worry about damaging your iPhone. From the bargain alternatives to the high-end, here is a list of our favourite iPhone 11 Pro Max cases on the market right now.

The best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases

1. Torro Leather case: Best multifunctional case

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



Made from genuine leather, this iPhone case screams sophistication and style. A phone case with pockets is always a plus, especially if your phone is practically your wallet and the Torro is on the cheaper end, too.

The case has a soft microfibre-lined cover that won’t be too hard on your handset, while the cover keeps that big screen safely hidden with additional slots for your cards and other bits and bobs. Friction is minimal as the leather material serves well for ease of access, grip and protection along with an internal silicone frame to keep the edges of your phone safe from damage. It also doubles as a phone stand.

2. Olixar Carbon Fibre case: Best practical case

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon

A functional design that looks good and feels good is always worth buying. Relatively speaking, this Olixar case won’t score amazing points on protection, but it will compliment your handset by cutting a suave figure. A neutral gunmetal colour and design gives off the perfect "I mean business" feel and is ideal for those who want to feel like an MI6 agent every time they pick up their phone. Probably.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max itself has quite a slippery construction, so this case’s non-slip design is particularly beneficial, making it easier to grip your handset on the go. Equipped with tactile buttons and precise port cut-outs, this case won’t interrupt your device’s everyday use, and it's also one of the cheapest cases on this list, which is a massive bonus.

3. Mous Limitless 3.0: Best case for style

Price: £40 - £45 | Buy now from Mous

If you’re looking for a stylish, bulk-free case design, then this Mous case could be just the ticket. This slim, impact-absorbing cover comes in a choice from a wide range of materials including bamboo, walnut, black leather and aramid fibre for a sleek, clean look. Each case also contains storage for two internal SIM cards.

As far as function goes, this case is slim enough to slot into your pocket without any frictional issues, and tough enough to withstand hard knocks with what Mous calls 'AiroShock' technology. The front of the case also juts out a little, offering greater protection from face-down drops.

A further bonus is that they come with a lifetime warranty (exclusive to website purchases), so you avoid the worry of having to fork out for a new case should you accidentally damage it.

Buy now from Mous

4. UAG Monarch Series: Best heavy-duty case

Price: £50 | Buy now from Amazon

This heavy-duty case is made from five layers of shock-absorbing materials, designed especially for hard falls and tough knocks. This UAG case is strong, in fact, it conforms to 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 516.6), courtesy of an unsurprisingly effective alloyed metal construction. And yet, despite all this physical protection, it’s still compatible with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

The UAG Monarch case’s shockproof “combat-ready” design is meant to keep your handset safe against the most extreme of accidents, which is good news for anyone in the bad habit of dropping their expensive investments. This case comes in three different colours along with a 10-year limited warranty, so you can make sure your new iPhone is always ready for action.

5. Mous Transparent Case: Best clear case

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



This case from Mous offers much more than you expect on first viewing. For something that looks so stripped down, it provides some real protection while still opening up a clear view to your phone. There is a sizable 2mm of material surrounding the case, plus raised top and bottom edges to preserve your phone screen without impacting edge-to-edge swiping.

Most clear cases tend to turn a sour yellow colour over time, but Mous has a clever solution: built-in UV resistance to protect the silicone from the damaging effects of the sun. It’s also scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing, but should the armour fail you then you can get a refund or replacement under the Mous lifetime warranty. That’s a lifetime of phone cases for £40.

6. JETech case: Best budget case

Price: £8 | Buy now from Amazon



On a tight budget? No problem: this rigid case from JETech does the job. Most budget cases are gel-based and while that style may be nicer to hold, it could be disastrous should your grasp slip. Thankfully, this JETech case uses a mixture of thick thermoplastics designed with the case edges raised above the phone screen, even with a screen protector on, as well as the camera lens. This means that all the important bits of your phone can go unharmed during any accidents. Plus, its ultra-transparent design lets you enjoy the iPhone colourway you actually bought.