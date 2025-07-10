This is the best flagship phone deal of Prime Day

The bargain OnePlus 13 gets even cheaper in the Prime Day sales, making it the best-value flagship around

That headline may sound like hyperbole but, as we’re on day three of the big sale, I feel confident in saying that this OnePlus 13 deal is indeed the best-value flagship phone of this year’s Prime Day.

As far as high-end smartphones go ,the OnePlus 13 was already one of the most keenly priced, offering top-shelf hardware for less than £1,000, but this deal sees it drop down to its lowest price on record.

Over the past 180 days (roughly the phone’s entire lifespan so far), the OnePlus 13 has averaged £933 on Amazon. This Prime Day deal cuts that down to just £799, which is a frankly ludicrous price for such a powerful flagship phone.

If you want to get the most bang for your buck this Prime Day, I highly doubt we’ll see a better offer than this tempting OnePlus 13 deal.

Our reviewer Jon Mundy gave the OnePlus 13 a full five stars and the Expert Reviews recommended award, labelling it “a killer flagship”. Here’s why it was so well-received:

Performance is absolutely staggering. Pairing the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the OnePlus 13 is one of the fastest phones you can buy, easily keeping pace with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max , both of which start at over £1,000.

is absolutely staggering. Pairing the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the OnePlus 13 is one of the fastest phones you can buy, easily keeping pace with the and , both of which start at over £1,000. The display is bright, colour accurate and wonderfully sharp, with a QHD+ (3,168 x 1,440) resolution keeping everything looking incredibly crisp. The LTPO refresh rate is also great for this price, dynamically adjusting between 1 and 120Hz, depending on the content on your screen.

is bright, colour accurate and wonderfully sharp, with a QHD+ (3,168 x 1,440) resolution keeping everything looking incredibly crisp. The LTPO refresh rate is also great for this price, dynamically adjusting between 1 and 120Hz, depending on the content on your screen. Durability is another excellent factor here, with the IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating certifying it as fully dust-proof and able to withstand submersion in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes and high-pressure jets from any direction. OnePlus’ extra-tough ‘Ceramic Glass’ also sits over the display for scratch protection.

is another excellent factor here, with the IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating certifying it as fully dust-proof and able to withstand submersion in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes and high-pressure jets from any direction. OnePlus’ extra-tough ‘Ceramic Glass’ also sits over the display for scratch protection. The cameras are outstanding, too. The main lens produces punchy, detailed images in good lighting and moody, well-coloured night shots, while the telephoto camera captures gorgeous 3x optical shots as well as very solid 6x and 10x hybrid zoom images, too.

are outstanding, too. The main lens produces punchy, detailed images in good lighting and moody, well-coloured night shots, while the telephoto camera captures gorgeous 3x optical shots as well as very solid 6x and 10x hybrid zoom images, too. Battery life and charging are both above average, too. The 27-hour stamina isn’t the best we’ve ever recorded but it will easily see you through a full day of heavy screentime and, when the battery is empty, 100W wired charging and 50W wireless bring it back to 100% in less than an hour.

The other great thing about the OnePlus 13 is that I have very few negatives to discuss here. The main thing holding it back against the competition is the software support. OnePlus is committed to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, which is decent enough but Google, Samsung and (as of this year) Honor all offer seven years apiece for their flagships, so you get more longevity with them.

During testing, Jon also found the fingerprint sensor to be a little hit-and-miss, often refusing to register his input. This was quickly remedied by reregistering his fingerprint, so may not be something that every user will encounter, but it’s worth mentioning just to be on the safe side.

Otherwise, there’s very little to dislike about the OnePlus 13 – and it’s even harder to criticise at this bargain price. If you want to compare it to the other deals that I’ve found this week, head over to my Prime Day smartphone deals live blog. I’m constantly updating it with the latest and most tantalising offers, so it’s the best one-stop shop for all your smartphone deal needs.

