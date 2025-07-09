This five-star phone is ALREADY discounted for Prime Day

One of my top-rated phones of this year gets a massive discount in the Prime Day sale - here's why I reviewed it so highly

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

For the most part, Prime Day phone deals are mostly reserved for handsets that have spent a few months on UK shelves and are now ready to shift some extra stock with a well-placed price cut. It’s rarer to see a smartphone that has been out for a little over a month getting in on the action, let alone getting discounted by a cool £100.

The Honor 400 Pro launched at the end of May for £699, dancing just at the edges of flagship territory. It earned that price point, however, with excellent hardware, a gorgeous main camera and extensive software support. Now, it’s even more of a bargain, with this Prime Day deal cutting the price down to just £599.

My overall takeaway from the Honor 400 Pro was extremely positive, with it earning a full five stars in my review, as well as our Recommended award. Here are the major things that I liked so much about it:

Dust and water resistance is as good as it can get, with the IP68/IP69 rating certifying the phone as dust-tight and able to withstand submersion in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes, as well as high-pressure jets from any direction.

is as good as it can get, with the IP68/IP69 rating certifying the phone as dust-tight and able to withstand submersion in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes, as well as high-pressure jets from any direction. The camera suite is extremely well-rounded for this price, with a massive 200-megapixel main lens that is particularly adept at capturing crisp, colourful night shots, and a 3x telephoto camera that produces gorgeous portrait shots.

is extremely well-rounded for this price, with a massive 200-megapixel main lens that is particularly adept at capturing crisp, colourful night shots, and a 3x telephoto camera that produces gorgeous portrait shots. Performance and battery life are both fantastic, with some of the fastest speeds in this price range and stamina that extended past 28 hours in our testing. Better still, the 100W charging can fill the battery from empty in just 40 minutes – provided you have a compatible charger, of course.

are both fantastic, with some of the fastest speeds in this price range and stamina that extended past 28 hours in our testing. Better still, the 100W charging can fill the battery from empty in just 40 minutes – provided you have a compatible charger, of course. The display is a flashy 6.7in AMOLED with a sharp 2,800 x 1,280 resolution and a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. It gets phenomenally bright, hitting over 1,400 nits when displaying HDR content, and is impressively colour accurate, too. In short, it’s an absolutely beautiful screen.

is a flashy 6.7in AMOLED with a sharp 2,800 x 1,280 resolution and a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. It gets phenomenally bright, hitting over 1,400 nits when displaying HDR content, and is impressively colour accurate, too. In short, it’s an absolutely beautiful screen. Software support is last but certainly not least, as it’s what really makes the Honor 400 Pro stand out in this price range. With six years of both OS updates and security patches, the 400 Pro is a great investment that will last you into the 2030s, easily.

So that’s all of the good stuff – what about the bad? There’s very little to talk about, which is another feather in the Honor 400 Pro’s cap. My first bugbear is simply that the colour options are quite limited, with only black or silver to choose from. Other brands offer a better splash of colour for this kind of money but this is a very minor complaint.

More of a concern is the lack of scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass over the display. Honor claims that the glass over the screen is “deeply reinforced”, but that doesn’t quite measure up to the security and peace of mind offered by officially named and rated protective glass.

Otherwise, I found no glaring flaws with the Honor 400 Pro: it’s an extremely well-polished smartphone and a great deal at this price. If you want to see what other phone offers I’ve dug up during the Prime Day sales, head on over to my phone deals live blog, where I’m constantly updating with my latest and greatest finds.