Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro teased at I/O event

Following on from last year’s five-star Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has unveiled the latest in its flagship lineup, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. There’s not too much to say for certain at this early stage, but we can at least put a face to the new models following the release of official imagery at the firm’s May 2022 I/O keynote. Find all the official images of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro down below, as well as all the details we know ahead of its launch later this year.

Google Pixel 7: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel 7 UK release date: When will it launch?

It’s been confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be released in the Autumn of 2022. If last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch is anything to go by, we can expect this to be sometime in October.

Google Pixel 7 UK price: How much will it cost?

Unfortunately, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's prices weren't revealed at Google’s I/O event but it's likely that these newer Pixels will cost roughly the same as their predecessors. The Pixel 6 launched for £599, while the Pixel 6 Pro was priced at £849.

Google Pixel 7 design: What will it look like?

A major positive of the Pixel 6 was its incredible cameras, and while we expect Google’s prowess in this area to continue with the Pixel 7, design-wise things will look subtly different. The horizontal camera bar remains, but the lens arrangement has differered slightly within this housing, and look to be a bit more prominent, whichever colour you choose.

Previously, this horizontal strip was the same colour on every model, but with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the camera bar – now aluminium – matches your chosen colour. According to these early images, the Pixel 7 Pro will incorporate three cameras, while the standard Pixel 7 will have two – just like last year.

Elsewhere, the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 look pretty similar but it remains to be seen how the newer devices will compare during hands-on testing.

Google Pixel 7 specs: What will it do differently?

A new Tensor chip: In terms of flashy features and crucial specs, details are limited on what the new Google Pixel 7 will have in store for us. What we do know is that there will be an updated Tensor chip running the show.

In 2021, Google launched its first Google Tensor chip inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It made a strong first impression on us, with a roughly 75 per cent increase in raw speed and three times faster average frame rate compared to the previous-gen Pixel 5. As expected, the follow up has been confirmed as part of the Pixel 7 lineup and we can only hope for a similar boost in performance. To date, no specific details on these improvements have been released.