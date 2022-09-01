Nokia announces the X30 5G smartphone and more at IFA 2022

After a few tumultuous years, IFA is properly back for 2022, and the announcements are rolling in, starting with Nokia’s latest lineup of devices. Chief among these new arrivals is the X30 5G mid-ranger, which Nokia claims is its most eco-friendly smartphone yet.

Compared to last year’s Nokia X20, the X30 5G features a more sustainably produced design, using 100% recycled aluminium for its chassis and 65% recycled materials for the polycarbonate rear cover. Though not new for this model, Nokia’s three-year manufacturer guarantee and OS upgrades also return, as well as regular monthly security updates.

Though we weren’t all that impressed with its predecessor in our review, it appears that, on paper, at least, Nokia has addressed most of the issues for the X30 5G. The underwhelming 60Hz IPS display has been replaced with a 6.43in FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) AMOLED panel with a bumped-up refresh rate of 90Hz. A sheet of Gorilla Glass Victus sits on the top for drop protection, and the weatherproofing has seen a huge increase, now rated at IP67.

Inside the X30 5G, things have also been improved. Come launch, there will be two models available to buy – one with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and the other with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Both use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU and have a 4,200mAh battery. This is a bit smaller than the X20’s 4,470mAh battery, so we’ll have to see if this negatively affects stamina in our battery test.

The camera array has seen a bit of a shakeup from the X20, with the main lens cut back from 64MP to a 50MP (f/1.8) number, while the ultrawide has been boosted from 5MP to a 13MP lens. The cameras are said to fare better in low-light conditions, with Night Mode 2.0 bringing dark vision and night selfie features to improve your nighttime photography.

While the X30 5G was clearly the star of the show this year, it wasn’t the only act on stage. Also announced were the latest entries in Nokia’s affordable handset ranges: the G60 5G and the C31, as well as the brand’s latest tablet, the T21.

Like the X30, the G60 5G also uses the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with 4/6GB of RAM or 64/128GB of storage, depending on which model you pick. There’s also a microSD slot for storage expansion, a 4,500mAh battery and a 50MP main camera, as well as a slick 120Hz refresh rate for the 6.58in FHD+ display. On the sustainability front, the G60 5G is made with 60% recycled plastic and is the first of the series to benefit from Nokia’s three-year guarantee of warranty and updates.

The Nokia C31 is only getting two years of updates, but it does come with a larger 5,050mAh battery and a 6.7in display, though the resolution is only HD+. A Unisoc 9863A1 processor is running the show, backed by 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64/128GB of storage. A 13MP main camera sits on the back, alongside a pair of 2MP depth and macro shooters.

With the new Nokia T21 tablet, it’s clear that the brand has taken user feedback from the previous iteration into account, expanding the list of features to include active pen compatibility and HD streaming. The design consists of aluminium and 60% recycled plastic, and it’s been confirmed that there will be both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE versions to choose from at launch.

All of these devices will be available to buy soon, with the Nokia X30 5G starting at £399 and the G60 5G priced from £250. The Wi-Fi T21 tablet will cost £189, while the LTE model is slightly more at £209. The cheapest of all the new devices is the C31, priced at around £109.