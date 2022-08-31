Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: The best foldable just got better

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Performance and battery life

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has received a major speed boost courtesy of the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Replacing the Snapdragon 888 of the previous model, we’ve seen this chip deliver some big performance increases on other handsets, so it’s no surprise that it repeats the feat here.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 inside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 achieved a multi-core processing result of 3,924 in the Geekbench 5 CPU test. This means you’re squeezing an extra 10% worth of performance out of the Z Fold 4 compared to the previous model, and it really shows in operation – apps load instantly and multi-tasking is a breeze.

There’s an even greater uplift when it comes to gaming, too. Displaying a practically perfect 119fps average in the GFXBench Manhattan 3 on-screen test, the Z Fold 4’s gaming credentials have been improved by a massive 65% – that’s the biggest gen-on-gen jump we’ve seen in a number of years.

Storage configurations include 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions, with 12GB of RAM across all models. Like last year’s phone, a 4,400mAh battery keeps things ticking along, which supports 25W wired charging alongside wireless and reverse wireless PowerShare functionality.

Battery life has improved, but as you’ll see in the chart below, the Fold 4 has gained only one minute on its predecessor. That said, displaying a looped video in unfolded mode for 18hrs 24mins is still a remarkable result for a phone with a screen as big as this.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera array consists of the same lineup as the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. What this means is we’re getting a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, 12MP 123-degree ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto zoom with up to 30x ‘digital Space Zoom’. Samsung says that the optical image stabilisation has been enhanced on both the main and zoom cameras (OIS isn’t available on the wide), and the wide sensor gathers 23% more light than the previous model.

Like the phone’s gaming upgrades, this is an area where the Z Fold 4 is massively improved. Images look exceptional, no matter the lighting conditions, with punchy, vivid colours and an astonishing amount of detail capture between 0.6x and 3x zoom. Pictures are captured in the blink of an eye, and the camera software is as intuitive and easy to use as ever.

Clarity is reduced once you increase the zoom level past 3x, but even then the results don’t look too bad. As you can see from my picture of Canary Wharf’s One Canada Square building below, the Z Fold 4’s 10x digital zoom images can look rather good on occasion – provided you’re blessed with decent lighting and a steady hand.

I even preferred the Z Fold 4’s low-light images to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Indoors and with the lights switched off, pictures taken on Apple’s flagship looked quite soft. Intricate details such as the wood grain of my bookshelf were lost, and it also introduced a greater amount of visual noise. The Samsung exhibited none of these issues.

The image quality of the under-display selfie camera, meanwhile, still leaves a lot to be desired. Portrait selfies lack any discernible definition, and the spotlight bloom in the background is quite distracting. Thankfully, the regular front-facing camera is as good as any other – just make sure to turn off any face-smoothing beauty effects first.

Video can be recorded at up to 8K resolution at 24fps, or 4K resolution at 60fps. The latter is my preferred method of shooting, however, since the 8K mode looks quite choppy and lacks image stabilisation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Verdict

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn’t deliver much in the way of talking points – it’s more an inter-generational upgrade than a substantial leap forward – but as the Fold 3 was the first foldable to hit the mainstream, I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.

The IPX8 waterproofing remains a big bonus, and the design, despite imitations coming thick and fast from other manufacturers, hasn’t been matched. Last year’s phone defined the formula, and this year’s model stirs in a handful of minor quality of life improvements – all of which make the phone more well-rounded than ever.

Except, of course, those slight changes will cost you. Starting at £1,649 for the 256GB model and rising to £2,019 for the 1TB version, this year’s Fold is £50 more expensive than the last. Sure, with a starting price as high as that, this increase is a drop in the ocean, but it certainly doesn’t make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a more appealing purchase.