Apple iPhone 14 preview: Victory lap or treading water?

New iPhone releases have become as reliable an annual occurrence as tax time, so very few eyes were widened to see Apple today officially unveil its latest iPhone 14 smartphones (alongside the iPhone 14 Pro range, the Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Watch SE and the AirPods Pro 2).

The first thing of note is that the iPhone mini has been jettisoned from the lineup, leaving the iPhone 14 sitting as the de facto most “affordable” model. It launches alongside the expected iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models, with the fourth slot being filled by the revived iPhone 14 Plus.

While all these near-synonymous suffixes can muddy the waters somewhat in terms of which model is right for you, we’re keeping things simple in this article and focussing on the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. So let’s dig in and see what Apple’s latest has to offer.

Apple iPhone 14 preview: Specifications, price and release date

Apple A15 Bionic 5nm processor

6.1in, OLED 1,170 x 2,532, Super Retina XDR display

Dual cameras: Main, 12MP, f/1.6, 1.7um pixels; 12MP Ultrawide

12MP (f/1.9) selfie camera with autofocus

Emergency SOS by satellite

Price: iPhone 14 from £849, iPhone 14 Plus from £949

iPhone 14 from £849, iPhone 14 Plus from £949 Availability: Preorders from Apple starting 9 September, iPhone 14 units start shipping from Friday 16 September, iPhone 14 Plus units start shipping from Friday 7 October

Apple iPhone 14 preview: Key features and first impressions

We noted last year that the differences between the iPhone 13 crew and their predecessors were incremental, with the designs, screen sizes and resolutions bridging the gap between generations. Here, that phenomenon is taken a step further, as a great deal of the iPhone 14 is directly ported from the iPhone 13.

The most notable of these returning features is the A15 bionic chipset, marking the first time the latest generation of iPhone has carried forward the processor of its predecessor. There is a newer A16 chipset, but it’s only present in the Pro models this year. The processor isn’t identical, however, with Apple stating that this is instead an enhanced version of the A15.

Another instantly apparent aspect is the use of the same chassis as the iPhone 13. While there were rumblings around the rumour mill that Apple was thinking of dropping the SIM tray completely from the iPhone 14 series, instead opting instead for eSIMs, it appears that these were either untrue, or the brand ultimately decided against it. The same goes for the (wishful) thinking that the Lightning port may finally be replaced by the more universal USB-C.



Despite bearing the same body as the iPhone 13, the 14 series has a new colour scheme all of its own. As well as the expected Midnight and Starlight options, the iPhone 14 will be available to buy in (Product) Red, Blue and Purple.

The display is still a 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 1,170 x 2,532 resolution. Unlike the Pro series, which have traded in the notch at the top of the display for the "Dynamic Island" pill-shaped cutout, the iPhone 14 retains the same selfie-camera housing as the 13. You’re also getting exactly the same thickness in the bezels around the screen, instead of the slimmed-down offerings of the Pro models.

The selfie camera itself has seen some improvements: it’s still a 12MP number, but the aperture has been lowered from f/2.2 to f/1.9, so you should get better lighting for your selfies, and autofocus support has been added also. The main camera also remains at 12MP (though the aperture has dropped down to f/1.5), whereas the Pro series have seen their main shutters bumped up to 48MP. The video at least benefits from the new Action Mode, which aims to better stabilise footage for more slick and impressive videos.



Finally, Apple showed off some new safety features for the 14 series. In addition to the same crash detection that features on the Apple Watch Series 8, the iPhone 14 is also the first of Apple's line to offer satellite SOS communications, allowing you to reach out to emergency services when you're outside of phone signal area. This feature is due in November, with the rollout starting in the US and Canada, and will be available for free for the first two years.

Apple iPhone 14 preview: iPhone 14 Plus

Balancing the scales after the loss of the iPhone mini, Apple has dusted the cobwebs off the Plus variant for the iPhone 14 series, marking its first use since 2017. This model offers a bigger version of the base iPhone 14, for not much more money. At launch, the iPhone 14 Plus is priced from $899 (UK prices are yet to be confirmed), making it Apple’s most affordable 6.7in smartphone to date.

As it’s not a Pro model, the iPhone 14 Plus has more in common with the standard 14 than its fellow 6.7 behemoth, the 14 Pro Max. It runs on the same A15 Bionic chipset and has identical cameras. One thing that separates it from the standard iPhone 14 is the battery, which is said to be the most long-lasting that Apple has put in a smartphone to date.



Between the bigger screen and the lower price, the iPhone 14 Plus makes for an attractive proposition to those who want a large, beautiful display but don’t want to be paying the Pro prices. The downside with the 14 Plus is that there are rumours stock may be limited around the launch. If this one grabs your eye the most, you’ll want to get in quick.

Apple iPhone 14 preview: Early verdict

Given the incremental improvements made by the iPhone 13 led us to declare the 13 Pro to be our pick of last year’s crop, the iPhone 14’s lack of major innovation isn’t a good look. The satellite SOS is a neat addition and improvements to the cameras are never a bad thing, but is it enough?

With the new crop of Apple smartphones, there will inevitably come better deals to be had on the previous generation, and right now, it’s difficult to see how the iPhone 14 can offer greater value for money than a discounted iPhone 13 Pro. We’ll have a better idea of the nitty-gritty when we get our hands on a review sample, so be sure to check back soon for our full verdict of the iPhone 14 series, and see which one we think is the best bet.