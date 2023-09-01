iPhone 13 mini deals 2023: Get the pint-size phone for FAR less this September

Why should you choose an Apple iPhone 13 mini over a newer handset from the company? The iPhone 13 mini is still the best small Apple handset money can buy because, well, there’s no iPhone 14 equivalent. We gave it four stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, praising its expanded base storage (up from 64GB to 128GB), improved camera and longer battery life of 15hrs 17mins in our test. In fact, we declared it to be “the best small phone money can buy”, which is high praise indeed.

To help you find the iPhone 13 mini deal that closest fits your needs (and your hands, most likely), we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the phone boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after examining them against all the competiting deals and calculating the costs over time.

