iPhone 13 mini deals 2023: Get the pint-size phone for FAR less this September
The Apple iPhone 13 mini deals below bag you the award-winning handset with MASSES of data from the best UK mobile networks
Why should you choose an Apple iPhone 13 mini over a newer handset from the company? The iPhone 13 mini is still the best small Apple handset money can buy because, well, there’s no iPhone 14 equivalent. We gave it four stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, praising its expanded base storage (up from 64GB to 128GB), improved camera and longer battery life of 15hrs 17mins in our test. In fact, we declared it to be “the best small phone money can buy”, which is high praise indeed.
To help you find the iPhone 13 mini deal that closest fits your needs (and your hands, most likely), we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the phone boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after examining them against all the competiting deals and calculating the costs over time.
1. The best iPhone 13 mini deal overall
iPhone 13 mini deals don’t get much better than this: the 128GB version of the phone in stylish black with 100GB of 5G data from iD Mobile for £30/mth on a two-year contract, with nothing at all to pay upfront. It’s made even better by the fact that iD Mobile was the recipient of four stars out of five in our most recent review. Just get in there quickly because this outstanding offer might not last for long!
2. The best unlimited iPhone 13 mini deal
Looking for unlimited data? Then look no further than this offer: the 128GB version of the iPhone 13 Mini with unlimited 5G data from iD Mobile for just £30/mth on a two-year contract, with a reasomable £29 to pay upfront. This stonking deal is real no-brainer, netting you the security of extra data and only costing a small amount extra in advance.