Google Pixel 6a deals 2023: Snap up SPECTACULAR savings this October

So why should you go for a Google Pixel 6a deal now that it’s been replaced by the Pixel 7a? In short, it’s still an excellent mid-range smartphone for people who want as much smartphone bang for their buck as possible.

It was the recipient of four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, where we praised its spot-on performance, incredible photographic skills for the price and pixel-perfect display. Despite minor quibbles such as the lack of microSD and face unlock, the Pixel 6a still can’t be beaten – especially when bundled with bags of data as in the deals below.