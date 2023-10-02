Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Mobile phones
  • Google Pixel 6a deals 2023: Snap up SPECTACULAR savings this October

Google Pixel 6a deals 2023: Snap up SPECTACULAR savings this October

Deals

The Google Pixel 6a deals below get you the magnificent mid-ranger with bags of 5G data from the UK's top providers

So why should you go for a Google Pixel 6a deal now that it’s been replaced by the Pixel 7a? In short, it’s still an excellent mid-range smartphone for people who want as much smartphone bang for their buck as possible.

It was the recipient of four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, where we praised its spot-on performance, incredible photographic skills for the price and pixel-perfect display. Despite minor quibbles such as the lack of microSD and face unlock, the Pixel 6a still can’t be beaten – especially when bundled with bags of data as in the deals below.

DEAL OF THE WEEK: 100GB data and a FREE handset for £16/mth

Don’t miss this absolute bargain of a deal – right now you can pick up the 128GB version of the Google Pixel 6a with 100GB Vodafone data for just £16/mth after cashback. That’s a minuscule price to pay over the two-year contract and, better still, there’s nothing to pay upfront for the handset. We’ve seen some great deals before, but this one’s up there with the best.

View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Compare the best Google Pixel 6a deals – LIVE!

↺Loading broadband comparison tool, please wait...

So how do we find the best Google Pixel 6a deals? In the economic climate, it’s critical to get as much bang for your buck as possible. At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and so we’ve outlined our in-depth deal-hunting strategy on a dedicated page, which you can read by clicking on this link.

Read more

Deals