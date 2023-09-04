Google Pixel 7a deals 2023: Get the STUNNING smartphone for less

It’s fair to say that the Google Pixel 7a blew us away: we showered the mid-range handset with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our in-depth review – the highest praise we can bestow on a smartphone.

In particular, we singled out its truly exceptional cameras, battery boost on its predecessor, decent performance and sturdy design. In fact, we declared it to be “one of the most well-rounded mid-priced handsets we’ve put to the test in a number of years”.

And you can already pick up attention-grabbing deals on the Google Pixel 7a. To help you find the offer that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below.