Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review: Cheaper than EVER for Black Friday

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core 3.19GHz Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset inside the Razr 40 Ultra is the same as was used in the Razr 2022, which results in the two performing roughly equally. This would be fine, as performance is still nippy and responsive, if it wasn’t for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offering better performance for the same price. Thanks to its newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Z Flip 5 managed a lead over the Razr 40 Ultra of around 12% in the single-core tests and over 26% in multicore.

The GFXBench Car Chase GPU benchmarks showed a minor step backwards, with the Razr 40 Ultra scoring 7fps lower than the Razr 2022 in the onscreen benchmark and 14fps on the offscreen portion. Even still, the Razr 40 Ultra handles graphic-intensive games well, letting me run through a few rounds of Asphalt 9: Legends without any noticeable dips in frame rate.

The one area in which we see real hardware advancement is battery life, with the 3,800mAh unit lasting for 21hrs 35mins in our looping video test. This is among the best we’ve seen on a flip phone, only being outpaced by the even more impressive performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The larger battery takes a bit longer to charge up via the provided 30W charger, hitting 50% in around 28 minutes and 100% in just under an hour. New for this model is 5W wireless charging, which doesn’t provide amazing speeds, but is still a decent inclusion that helps to close the gap with Samsung’s output.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review: Cameras

As tends to be the case with flip phones, the Razr 40 Ultra uses a dual camera array on the rear, led by a 12MP (f/1.5) wide lens. While that may sound like a big downgrade from the 50MP lens used by the Razr 2022, megapixel count doesn’t tell the whole story.

Crucially, the aperture is quite a bit wider this time around, meaning more light is being absorbed, which results in better low-light photography. This was a big problem on the Razr 2022, which suffered from odd colouring and excessive noise after dark, but tones are much more natural this time around, even if the image isn’t as sharp as I’d like it to be.

In decent lighting, images are vibrant and full of natural colours. In the below image, you can see the impressive balance between the bright background and the more shadowy foreground, with effective contrast really bringing out the detail in the branches. The leaves smudge together a little more than I’d like, but overall image quality isn’t affected.

The 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens is a direct carry-over from the Razr 2022, which I don’t mind because it performed well back then and continues to be one of the better backup lenses today. Colour and exposure are maintained well compared to the wide lens, and the finer details are acceptable, if not amazing.

This lens also handles macro shots, which once again fall into the acceptable category, with reasonably strong lines around the focal point and a decent background blur.

While most of the video offerings are the same as the Razr 2022 – both 1080p and 4K can be filmed up to 60fps, and the slow-motion mode offers 120, 240 and 960fps settings – 8K recording has been dropped. This likely won’t be the end of the world for most users, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t offer 8K either, but it’s still worth bearing in mind.

READ NEXT: Best phone camera

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review: Verdict

If Motorola had forked out for the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, we’d likely be talking about crowning a new king of the flip phones. As it stands, offering last year’s performance at this year’s prices is a tricky position to be in, especially when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers better hardware for the same price.

Even if it doesn’t completely blow away the competition, the Razr 40 Ultra is still impressive. The new design is both sleeker and more comfortable to use, the larger cover display is terrific, and battery life is some of the best on any flip phone. The lack of advancement in performance might hold the Razr 40 Ultra back from being our new favourite flip phone, but this is easily the closest that any brand has come to knocking Samsung off the top spot.

Check price at Motorola