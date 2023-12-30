A JAW-DROPPING Boxing Day deal on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Another impressive aspect of the Redmi Note 12 is its vibrant AMOLED display. Delivering clear, crisp, and colourful visuals, it enhances the user experience in a multitude of ways. Whether you’re catching up on the latest TV series, scrolling social media, or flicking through photos from Christmas Day, you’ll be more than satisfied with the screen quality.

The 50MP rear camera more than suffices too. Equipped with the Sony IMX766 image sensor, the Redmi Note 12 captures vivid and high-quality pictures, meaning you’ll never miss a moment worth capturing. In terms of battery life, the Redimi Note 12 offers significant stamina throughout the day without the need for regular charging, allowing you to leave your charger at home without worry.