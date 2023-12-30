A JAW-DROPPING Boxing Day deal on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 drops to its lowest-ever price as part of this UNMISSABLE Boxing Day deal
Looking for the perfect cheap Boxing Day phone deal? You can now get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 for an unbelievable £229, down from its average listing of £310 – saving you a whopping £81. This pocket-friendly smartphone was awarded four stars out of five in our full Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 review, receiving high praise for its healthy balance of features, including its accomplished AMOLED display, 50MP camera, 5G compatibility and solid battery life.
A superb affordable option, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 offers the experience of a high-end smartphone but at a fraction of the price. These days, mobile phones are ever-evolving to deliver a speedy and reliable performance, and with the Note 12’s 5G capabilities, you’ll guarantee the fastest internet speeds for browsing, streaming, and downloading on the go.
Another impressive aspect of the Redmi Note 12 is its vibrant AMOLED display. Delivering clear, crisp, and colourful visuals, it enhances the user experience in a multitude of ways. Whether you’re catching up on the latest TV series, scrolling social media, or flicking through photos from Christmas Day, you’ll be more than satisfied with the screen quality.
The 50MP rear camera more than suffices too. Equipped with the Sony IMX766 image sensor, the Redmi Note 12 captures vivid and high-quality pictures, meaning you’ll never miss a moment worth capturing. In terms of battery life, the Redimi Note 12 offers significant stamina throughout the day without the need for regular charging, allowing you to leave your charger at home without worry.
With the New Year and a fresh start just around the corner, this incredible Boxing Day deal on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 could be the best way to kick-start 2024. With a mammoth price reduction and now selling at its lowest-ever price, this smartphone is a clever and affordable choice. Be sure to act quickly though, as this exceptional deal won’t hang around.