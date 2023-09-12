Apple iPhone 15 preview: Closing the gap

More importantly, the basic iPhone gets the 4nm A16 Bionic chipset for a speed and battery boost.

Yes, it’s the same one that iPhone Pro users have been using since last September, but it’s a nice shot in the arm from 2021’s A15 chip. Indeed, it’s a processor that maintains a commanding lead against the best that Android has to offer, as the chart below shows, even if it’s about to be superseded by the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17:

Then there’s the camera, which sees Apple finally abandoning the 12MP main camera spec introduced for the iPhone 6S in 2015. Here, we get a 48MP camera which, yet again, is the same as the one from the iPhone 14 Pro. Camera performance is about more than raw megapixels of course, and a great 12MP unit can outperform a weak 48MP sensor. So we’ll have to wait and see what the iPhone 15 can do for photographers when we get our mitts on one.

Perhaps the biggest change for the iPhone 15 is one that Apple really didn’t want to make. With the European Union mandating companies adopt USB-C by the end of next year, Apple has reluctantly acquiesced early and removed the Lightning port in favour of the charger that pretty much every other Android phone uses. That means that sourcing spare chargers at the office will be a lot easier.

Apple iPhone 15 preview: Early verdict

Small changes, then, but they add up to something that’s significantly more compelling than last year’s iPhone 14.

That said, $799 still feels a lot for a phone with a 60Hz screen and a dual-camera array, so some may feel that spending extra on an iPhone 15 Pro makes sense.

Indeed, bargain hunters may wonder if buying a pre-owned iPhone 14 Pro makes even more sense, given the iPhone 15 is made up of its components (without the telephoto lens and 120Hz screen).

We’ll let you know what to make of all four phones when we get review units in the coming days. Stay tuned.