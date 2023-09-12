Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max preview: Action man

Of course, this change brings about a handful of toughness benefits, with Apple also mentioning that this is the lightest Pro model yet. There’s also a selection of four new colours to choose from, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium. That’s a lot of titanium.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s buttons have also changed. The ring/silent switch has been removed entirely, and in its place sits the new Action button. This functions as a customisable button, allowing you to launch select applications such as voice memo or the camera app, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra – there’s a lot of overlap this year, isn’t there?

Another big change is the switch to USB-C charging. Yep, that’s right, Lightning has finally been put out to pasture, which means you can now share the same cable across your iPhone, Mac and iPad for the very first time. You’re also getting a huge increase in charging speeds, with a boost from 20W to 35W, as well as faster transfer speeds.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a new camera, in the form of a 5x periscope telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length. That’s more zoom than the iPhone 15 Pro, although the 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide remain the same. You can also capture new spatial videos, to watch on your $3,499 Vision Pro VR headset.

Another area that’s been left alone is the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7in display. As before, this is a Super Retina XDR OLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. We’ll have to wait until we receive a handset for review before we deliver our verdict on overall screen quality, but at this stage, I can’t imagine anything has changed here.

Let’s get back to new additions, then. The iPhone 15 Pro Max – alongside the Pro – is powered by the new hexa-core Apple A17 Pro chipset. This is the first smartphone CPU built using a 3nm fabrication process, and promises huge speed and efficiency improvements over last year’s 4nm 16 Bionic.

Apple was keen to mention that the performance cores are 10% faster than last year, with the efficiency cores delivering 3x performance per watt compared to the competition (whoever that may be). The 16-core neural engine is also two times faster.

Where we expect to see a big jump is in gaming performance. Here, the 6-core GPU is 20% faster, with new graphics rendering features such as mesh shading, hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Metal FX upscaling. At the launch, game company Capcom announced that two of its console titles – Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 8 – will also be coming to the App Store.

As ever, Apple is tight-lipped on RAM and battery size, but we do know that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come in three different storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. There’s no 128GB option this time around.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max preview: Early verdict

As usual, the top-end iPhone models are where you’ll find the biggest upgrades and there are a good amount of them this time around. With a new titanium frame, 5x periscope zoom and the introduction of the A17 Pro, the Pro Max is looking to be a formidable smartphone for the year ahead.

Yet, that price is still a concern. What’s arguably a hefty purchase, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at £1,199 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB and 1TB variants costing £1,399 and £1,599 respectively.

Will these upgrades be worth the extra price? Only time will tell, of course, and we’ll be able to deliver our final verdict very soon. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside all iPhone models announced at this year’s event, is available to preorder from 15 September, with a release date scheduled for 22 September.