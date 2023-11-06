Bag an Apple iPhone 15 Pro BARGAIN this Black Friday

A huge shift in design for Apple is the adoption of a USB-C port, which replaces the ageing Lightning connector of previous models. Expect faster charging speeds and more parity between all of your USB-C devices.

The iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t just perform well; it looks the part, too, with a new titanium design that’s as robust as it is visually appealing. Its cameras are among the best in class, too, with every shot capturing loads of detail. These features earned the iPhone 15 Pro a four-star rating from Expert Reviews, reflecting its status as a top-tier handset that’s absolutely worth buying.

This deal is tailored for those who appreciate the finesse of Apple’s Pro models but seek a slightly more compact form factor than the gigantic Pro Max. The 6.1in screen size is the ideal blend of usability and portability, fitting comfortably in the hand without compromising too much on the size of the display.

View deal at iD Mobile

As Black Friday deals go, the iPhone 15 Pro contract from Mobiles.co.uk is an invitation to experience the latest from Apple without stretching the budget too far. At £45/mth and a low upfront cost, it’s an opportunity for tech enthusiasts to step into the realm of high-end smartphones, equipped with ample data to fully leverage the phone’s flagship qualities.