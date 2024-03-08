Best foldable phones 2024: Expand your horizons with these bendy handsets

The compact foldable style is intended for those who want their phone to occupy the smallest space possible in their pocket or bag, without giving up the perks of a regular smartphone experience. These clamshell foldables tend to be much cheaper, having dropped to around the price of a regular flagship smartphone.

The full-sized foldable type is for those who want the maximum screen space possible without having to lug a tablet around with them. Full-sized foldables are the most expensive smartphone variety on the market, selling for around double the price of a regular flagship phone.

Do foldables have external screens too?

Compact foldables tend to have internal displays that are the same size and shape as a large “regular” smartphone. Full-sized foldables have significantly larger and squarer internal displays that are closer to compact tablets.

In addition, both foldable types tend to have secondary displays on one of their outer surfaces. Compact foldables give you a small square screen for light heads-up information, while full-sized foldables give you a whole smartphone screen, letting you use them as normal without the need to unfold.

Are foldables good at taking pictures?

You may have heard that foldable phones aren’t among the best camera phones on the market, and that’s certainly been the case until relatively recently. That might surprise you given the cost of some of these phones, but it’s a simple matter of space constraints in this relatively new phone design.

While “standard” smartphone internal design has been settled and optimised to within an inch of its life, foldable manufacturers are still figuring out the best way to squeeze all those components into a hinged device. Most foldable phones to date have had to compromise on camera quality as a result.

Things have improved a lot, however. Manufacturers are engineering their way to a solution, and some of our foldable picks below take very good pictures indeed. The days of foldable photography compromise may well be in the past.

How’s the battery life?

Another area where foldable phones have famously struggled is battery life. There’s less space for batteries in those futuristic bendy bodies, but two (often large) displays to drive.

Again, this is much less of a concern with newer foldables. More efficient components, increasing battery sizes and clever software optimisation means that most newer foldables should get you through a full working day without a problem.

Should I buy one SIM-free?

Generally speaking, we would always recommend buying a phone outright where possible. You can use any SIM you like, and sell your phone with the minimum hassle come upgrade time. With foldables, however, doing so will involve a significant outlay.

Some of the phones listed below will cost you more than £1,500, which is a lot. If that sounds too expensive, it might be more feasible for you to keep an eye out for a decent contract deal. As always, add up the total cost of a contract and compare it to the cost of buying the phone outright.