Black Friday iPhone deals 2023: The best early Apple bargains
The best contract and handset-only Black Friday iPhone deals this year
The main event may still be a little while away, but there are already some cracking Black Friday iPhone deals out in the wild. From bargain contracts on the new iPhone 15 handsets to decent discounts on older models, there’s a good variety on offer, so no matter what kind of budget you’re working with, there’s something here to suit you.
If nothing in this first batch of bargains catches your eye, be sure to check back in as we draw closer to Black Friday proper on 24 November, as we’ll be adding all of the best new deals as they crop up.
The early emergence of discounts isn’t limited to Black Friday iPhone deals, either. With everything from laptops and TVs to air fryers and vacuum cleaners included in the sales, it can be a bit overwhelming to pluck out the biggest bargains. To make things a bit easier, we’ve selected our favourites in each category and gathered them together in our Best Black Friday deals 2023 hub.
Best Black Friday iPhone deals 2023
1. iPhone 15: Get 250GB of data for the price of 100GB
While we’re still in the infancy of the iPhone 15 series, and therefore can’t expect the most jaw-dropping of discounts, there’s still some good bargains to be had on Apple’s latest handsets. Right now, our top pick is this iPhone 15 Black Friday deal from mobiles.co.uk.
So what makes this deal so appealing? Well, first of all, the upfront price has been dropped from £149 down to £129. On top of that, this contract with iD Mobile nets you a massive 250GB of 5G data for £30/mth – the same price as the 100GB tariff. That brings the total cost to £849 for a two-year contract, and considering that the phone is £799 by itself, that means you’re getting all that data for just £50.
Key details – Contract length: 24 months; Data: 250GB; Upfront cost: £129; Monthly cost: £30
2. iPhone 15 Pro: More than DOUBLE the data
The iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t get the same upfront cost discount as its non-Pro counterpart, but you can still get the massive data boost with this iD Mobile plan. Offering the same 250GB for the price of 100GB tariff as the above deal, this contract is £149 upfront and £40/mth thereafter. Over the two years, that’s a total cost of £1,109. The iPhone 15 Pro retails for £999 by itself, so the 250GB of data per month for two years is only costing you £100.
Key details – Contract length: 24 months; Data: 250GB; Upfront cost: £149; Monthly cost: £40
3. iPhone 14: Get last year’s handset cheaper than EVER
While not specifically marketed as a Black Friday offer, this discount coincides with the titanic deals event, so we’re going to include it here. If you’re not that fussed about getting the latest and greatest of Apple’s line, you can always find a bargain on the previous generation, as evidenced by this iPhone 14 deal.
Currently reduced to just £649 on Amazon, this handset is a full £200 less than the original retail price, and over £100 off the average price of £762. Best of all, it’s the cheapest that we’ve ever seen it on Amazon. As long as you’re happy to buy the handset outright – and pair it with an amazing SIM-only deal, such as this one – this is a bargain price for the iPhone 14.
iPhone 13: This phone is RIDICULOUSLY cheap right now
If you’re happy to go back just one more generation, you can pick up a powerful iPhone for even less with the iPhone 13. It originally launched for £779, and has since averaged around £719 in price, but right now it’s on Amazon for just £549 – the cheapest it has ever been.
If you’ve got the cash spare to buy the handset outright, this is a very cost-effective way to pick up an iPhone, and you can pair it with a bargain SIM-only deal at a fraction of the cost you’d expect to pay for a traditional contract. The unlimited data Smarty deal featured above is our favourite offer of Black Friday, but you can find even more offers on our roundup of the best SIM-only deals.