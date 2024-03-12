Doro 5860 review: Calls, messages, and a handy charging dock

The Doro brand specialises in making simple, robust feature phones for older users, and the Doro 5860 might be its most intuitive device yet.

Not only does it eschew all the complications of a smartphone, focusing on calling and messaging via a solid set of physical buttons, but it does so in a straightforward “candy bar” form factor. It will be familiar to anyone who’s ever used a wireless home phone before.

For those with limited hand mobility, it could be the ideal alternative to flip phones such as Doro’s own 6820 and the Nokia 2660.