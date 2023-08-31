IFA 2023: Fairphone 5 more ethical than ever

The Fairphone 5, the latest in the company’s line of eco-friendly smartphones, has been officially unveiled. Shown off during IFA 2023, the Fairphone 5 is a modular, repairable handset that’s not only kinder on the planet but also provides a higher living wage for workers on the production lines.

Through the use of the company’s “made fair” approach to smartphone manufacturing, 70% of 14 key materials used as part of the Fairphone 5 manufacturing process are now listed as coming from either recycled or fair-mined sources. This includes the use of lithium, tungsten and gold sourced via various sustainability initiatives, alongside aluminium recycling and other rare earth elements.

The Fairphone 5’s removable battery, for instance, incorporates fairly sourced lithium and Fairtrade gold in the supply chain, which the company says benefits mine workers and surrounding communities with improved working conditions.

On that note, Fairphone’s living wage programme has also been expanded to its component suppliers, with more than 2,000 workers now being paid a higher income. This includes those working on assembly, as well as battery, PCB and vibration motor productions and supposedly results in a cost of $2.65 per phone.