Get a BRILLIANT Black Friday deal on a Honor budget smartphone while it lasts

The Honor 90 Lite incorporates a 6.7in FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a decent, if not exceptional, viewing experience. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it caters to general browsing, casual app usage and light gaming. Its 4,500mAh battery offers excellent stamina, lasting up to two days of normal usage between charges​​​​.

In terms of design, the Honor 90 Lite features a slim 7.5mm-thick plastic body with a flat-edged shape, weighing 179g. The design is well-built, with colour options including Midnight Black, Cyan Lake and Titanium Silver. The camera module’s Venn diagram-like housing for its twin sensor clusters is a notable design element​​.

The camera system includes a 100MP main sensor and a 5MP ultrawide, with the main sensor being the standout for its performance in optimal conditions. The camera delivers natural-looking shots with good colour balance. However, the quality of the ultrawide and macro cameras is less impressive, particularly in challenging lighting conditions​​.