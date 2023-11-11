Get a BUDGET-FRIENDLY Xiaomi smartphone pre-Black Friday deal
The five-star Xiaomi 12T phone is a lot cheaper ahead of Black Friday
As we edge closer to Black Friday, dazzling deals are coming in thick and fast. For instance, the Xiaomi 12T, a smartphone that’s a blend of high-end features and affordability, is now available at its lowest price. It can be yours for just £349, a substantial drop from the average price of £461.
The Xiaomi 12T stands out for several reasons. First, its performance capabilities are impressive. Powered by robust hardware, it handles daily tasks and more demanding applications with ease, making it a reliable choice for both casual and power users. The phone’s vibrant display is another highlight, offering a crisp and immersive visual experience, whether you’re browsing the web, playing games or watching videos.
Expert Reviews has recognised the Xiaomi 12T’s merits: we awarded it four out of a possible five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. This ringing endorsement is testament to the phone’s overall quality and value for money. The Xiaomi 12T’s camera system deserves a special mention as it delivers high-quality photos and videos.
Another significant aspect of the Xiaomi 12T is its battery life. The phone boasts a long-lasting battery, ensuring you can get through your day without worrying about running out of power. This is particularly beneficial for those who rely on their phone for work or entertainment throughout the day.
This pre-Black Friday deal on the Xiaomi 12T at £349 represents a fantastic opportunity to own a high-quality smartphone at a fraction of its usual cost. However, deals like this, especially on well-regarded models, are rare and tend to be snapped up quickly so get in there as soon as possible!