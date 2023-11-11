Get a BUDGET-FRIENDLY Xiaomi smartphone pre-Black Friday deal

Expert Reviews has recognised the Xiaomi 12T’s merits: we awarded it four out of a possible five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. This ringing endorsement is testament to the phone’s overall quality and value for money. The Xiaomi 12T’s camera system deserves a special mention as it delivers high-quality photos and videos.

Another significant aspect of the Xiaomi 12T is its battery life. The phone boasts a long-lasting battery, ensuring you can get through your day without worrying about running out of power. This is particularly beneficial for those who rely on their phone for work or entertainment throughout the day.