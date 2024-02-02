Get a GORGEOUS Google Pixel 7a contract deal from five-star network Voxi

And, whereas £12/mth on a 30-day rolling plan would normally secure you 20GB of data on top of the added benefits, you can now get 60GB of data, unlimited social scrolling and bottomless music streaming for the same price. Bundle these two together and voilà, you have yourself a state-of-the-art smartphone and an award-winning mobile plan for just £24/mth.

So what will you get for your money? Needless to say, we wouldn’t recommend a product if we didn’t love it, and boy do we love it. In our glowing five-star Google Pixel 7a review, we raved about its exquisite display, exceptional cameras and long-lasting battery life, so much so that we bestowed upon it our highly-coveted Best Buy award.

The awards don’t stop there though. Voxi stole the show in our Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, reigning supreme as the Best Overall, Best Value and Most Reliable network in the country, which is no mean feat amongst top competition.

Proclaimed as the “new king of no-thrills mobile” in our full five-star Voxi review, it impressed with its simple, commitment-free plans and award-winning reliability and performance, winning it our prestigious Best Buy Award and yet another accolade for the Voxi mantlepiece.

View deal at Voxi

So when it comes to bagging a bargain, it doesn’t get much better than this Google Pixel 7a offer from Voxi. Ladened with awards and exceptional value for money, it’s simply unmissable. But be sure to act quickly, as this limited-time offer won’t hang around for long.