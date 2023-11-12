Get a JAW-DROPPING Honor 90 Lite smartphone bargain this Black Friday
This is one of the cheapest phone contract deals we’ve seen so far this Black Friday
Black Friday brings a remarkable deal for those on the lookout for a new, high-quality smartphone plan that won’t break the bank. The Honor 90 Lite, which we gave four stars out of five, is now available at an incredibly attractive rate of just £15/mth via Affordable Mobiles. This deal includes 30GB of Talkmobile data and there’s nothing to pay upfront. Phew!
The Honor 90 Lite distinguishes itself with its 6.7in FHD+ IPS LCD display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, which is supported by 8GB of RAM. This combination ensures efficient and responsive performance for everyday tasks and more. Additionally, it comes with a generous 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for all of your apps, photos and videos.
Camera capabilities are a strong suit of the Honor 90 Lite. It features a triple camera setup, including a 100MP main sensor and a 5MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor. This setup enables users to capture high-quality images in various scenarios. Additionally, a 16MP front-facing camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.
Expert Reviews has recognised the merits of the Honor 90 Lite, garlanding it four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. This accolade reflects the device’s ability to balance quality and affordability effectively.
At just £15/mth for a 30GB data plan with no upfront cost, this Black Friday deal on the Honor 90 Lite is an excellent opportunity for those in search of a new smartphone for less. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!