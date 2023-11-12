Get a JAW-DROPPING Honor 90 Lite smartphone bargain this Black Friday

Camera capabilities are a strong suit of the Honor 90 Lite. It features a triple camera setup, including a 100MP main sensor and a 5MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor. This setup enables users to capture high-quality images in various scenarios. Additionally, a 16MP front-facing camera is perfect for selfies and video calls​​.

Expert Reviews has recognised the merits of the Honor 90 Lite, garlanding it four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. This accolade reflects the device’s ability to balance quality and affordability effectively.