Get a SUPER-CHEAP Honor smartphone deal this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Honor Magic 5 is a mere £219 on Amazon this Black Friday
Buy yourself the Honor Magic 5 Lite in this Amazon Black Friday deal for £22 less than its regular price tag. For the duration of Black Friday, the Magic Lite 5 will be available for £219, instead of £241.
With our Honor Magic Lite 5 review granting it four stars and a Recommended award, the Honor Magic 5 Lite is not just an affordable option: it’s a well-rounded, mid-range phone featuring a sleek design, exceptional battery life and an attractive curved display. Its standout feature is the 6.67in OLED screen, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and excellent colour accuracy, making it ideal for everyday use and media consumption.
Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 5,100mAh battery is a real highlight, offering up to 28 hours and 45 minutes of continuous video playback, with support for 40W fast charging.
The design of the Magic 5 Lite is modern and stylish, and it’s available in three colours: Midnight Black, Titanium Silver and Emerald Green. It features a unique circular camera module, adding a touch of elegance to its slim profile. Camera-wise, the Magic 5 Lite is equipped with a 64MP main lens, along with a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. While its low-light photography might not be its strongest suit, it performs well in regular conditions, capturing bright and detailed images.
The Honor Magic 5 Lite may have minor limitations – like the absence of a microSD slot and no charger included in the box, however its strengths in key areas make it a smart purchase for those seeking quality and value. If you have your eye on a different smartphone, then we’ve got a Black Friday smartphone deals roundup where you can browse through all of our favourites.