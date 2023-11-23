Get a SUPER-CHEAP Honor smartphone deal this Black Friday

Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 5,100mAh battery is a real highlight, offering up to 28 hours and 45 minutes of continuous video playback, with support for 40W fast charging​​.

The design of the Magic 5 Lite is modern and stylish, and it’s available in three colours: Midnight Black, Titanium Silver and Emerald Green. It features a unique circular camera module, adding a touch of elegance to its slim profile​​. Camera-wise, the Magic 5 Lite is equipped with a 64MP main lens, along with a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. While its low-light photography might not be its strongest suit, it performs well in regular conditions, capturing bright and detailed images​​.