Get PHENOMENAL freebies with the Samsung Galaxy S23 this Black Friday

Its 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while maintaining the same size and resolution as its predecessor, now supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ playback, covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This robust screen presents vibrant colours and exceptional brightness, especially notable when viewing HDR content​​​​​​​​.

Despite its smaller size, the Galaxy S23 does not skimp on camera capabilities. It features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto, alongside a 12MP front-facing camera. The camera system, particularly adept in low-light conditions, captures detailed and high-contrast images, maintaining Samsung’s reputation for excellent photographic quality​​​​.

In terms of software, the S23 runs on Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI launcher (5.1), offering a user-friendly experience with minimal bloatware. The phone’s battery capacity has been increased to 3,900mAh, providing a notable improvement in battery life compared to its predecessor​​.