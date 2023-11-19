Get PHENOMENAL freebies with the Samsung Galaxy S23 this Black Friday
This Black Friday, you can bag the Samsung Galaxy S23 with £100 cashback, a free pair of earbuds and a free year of Disney+ – phew!
For Black Friday, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is available via Mobiles.co.uk for an enticing £849, complemented by a £100 of cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE earbuds worth £100, and a full year of free Disney+. Not bad, eh? What’s more, the Galaxy S23 was showered with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review.
The Galaxy S23 is distinguished by its size, smaller than typical modern smartphones, without compromising on capabilities. It matches up with the best, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which marks a significant upgrade from the previous Exynos silicon. This new chipset offers boosted clock speeds, contributing to the phone’s enhanced performance.
Its 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while maintaining the same size and resolution as its predecessor, now supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ playback, covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This robust screen presents vibrant colours and exceptional brightness, especially notable when viewing HDR content.
Despite its smaller size, the Galaxy S23 does not skimp on camera capabilities. It features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto, alongside a 12MP front-facing camera. The camera system, particularly adept in low-light conditions, captures detailed and high-contrast images, maintaining Samsung’s reputation for excellent photographic quality.
In terms of software, the S23 runs on Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI launcher (5.1), offering a user-friendly experience with minimal bloatware. The phone’s battery capacity has been increased to 3,900mAh, providing a notable improvement in battery life compared to its predecessor.
With this Black Friday deal, the Galaxy S23 emerges as a compelling option, especially when considering the included cashback, earbuds and Disney+ subscription, adding significant value to an already impressive smartphone.