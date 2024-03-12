Get the five-star Google Pixel 7a phone with a SIM from our favourite mobile network Voxi for less

At the moment, you can get the five-star Google Pixel 7a smartphone for £299, compared to £399 at Amazon, and combine it with a SIM plan from Voxi, our favourite mobile network overall. You can also choose to make monthly repayments with 0% interest.

That means you can get, for instance, 90GB (was 30GB) of data for £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan, plus unlimited use of social media, video and music apps.