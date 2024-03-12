Get the five-star Google Pixel 7a phone with a SIM from our favourite mobile network Voxi for less
We trawl through dozens of phone deals every week, but this combination of a discounted Google Pixel 7a and a Voxi SIM is something special
At the moment, you can get the five-star Google Pixel 7a smartphone for £299, compared to £399 at Amazon, and combine it with a SIM plan from Voxi, our favourite mobile network overall. You can also choose to make monthly repayments with 0% interest.
That means you can get, for instance, 90GB (was 30GB) of data for £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan, plus unlimited use of social media, video and music apps.
Did the Google Pixel 7a and Voxi get good reviews?
- In our full Google Pixel 7a review, we gave the phone five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
- Our Voxi review was similarly glowing and we awarded it five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 7a?
- Simply exceptional cameras in our tests (just look at how it enhances the lamb’s cuteness in this photo we took on our travels).
- A massive battery life of 23hrs 49mins in our looping video benchmark.
- We found the Google Pixel 7a’s 6.1in, 90Hz screen to be supremely colour-accurate.
…and what’s so good about Voxi?
- It was the overall winner in our latest Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
- In our survey, it scored highly for reliability and performance, with 92% of the customers who responded telling us that they would recommend the network to a friend.
Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 7a deal?
- The Google Pixel 7a hasn’t been replaced by an 8a yet, but there are good deals to be had on the vanilla Google Pixel 8, which also picked up five stars in our review.
- Voxi doesn’t offer any free EU roaming and charges £2.29 to unlock 20GB of data on the continent.
