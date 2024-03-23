Get the repairable four-star Nokia G42 5G (in pink) for its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s spring sale

While plenty of handsets are on our best smartphones list, surprisingly few offer the Nokia G42 5G’s key feature: repairability. With guides and tools available online, you can replace the phone’s display or battery yourself without voiding the warranty or compromising its IP52 rating.

Previously, the Nokia G42 5G has averaged around £180, but this deal sees the pink model discounted to a record-low of £150. If you’re thinking about buying a G42 5G for yourself, just be aware that this sale ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Nokia G42 5G get a good review?