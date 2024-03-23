Get the repairable four-star Nokia G42 5G (in pink) for its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s spring sale
After thoroughly testing it, I recommended the Nokia G42 5G at its original price. Now, you can pick one up cheaper than ever in Amazon’s aw
While plenty of handsets are on our best smartphones list, surprisingly few offer the Nokia G42 5G’s key feature: repairability. With guides and tools available online, you can replace the phone’s display or battery yourself without voiding the warranty or compromising its IP52 rating.
Previously, the Nokia G42 5G has averaged around £180, but this deal sees the pink model discounted to a record-low of £150. If you’re thinking about buying a G42 5G for yourself, just be aware that this sale ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Nokia G42 5G get a good review?
- In my full review, I rated the Nokia G42 5G four stars out of five and gave it a Recommended award.
- Even at the original launch price of £199, it was extremely close to five stars, with only the colour accuracy and short-term software support marking it down.
What’s so good about the Nokia G42 5G?
- The repairability is really what makes the Nokia G42 5G stand out from the crowd. Tools and guides are available on the iFixit website and repairs can be done in as little as five minutes – that’s how long it took me to replace the battery during testing.
- While not dramatically better than rivals, performance is more than competitive, keeping up with other £200 handsets in our CPU and GPU benchmark tests.
- However, its outstanding battery life really outshines the competition. In our standard looping video test, the Nokia G42 5G lasted for 25hrs 43mins – a terrific result for a budget phone.
- I was also surprised and impressed by the camera system. Night photography was a cut above what I’d expect to see at this price, and the level of detail in the macro camera stood out, too. Check out the camera samples in my review to see for yourself.
Are there any disadvantages to this Nokia G42 5G deal?
- The biggest problem I had with the G42 5G is that all of the sustainable ideals offered by the repairable design are undermined by the brand only offering two OS updates. This means that, after Android 15, the phone will be resigned to obsolescence, and will need to be replaced sooner or later, regardless of how easy it is to swap out the screen or battery.
- During display testing, I recorded surprisingly weak colour accuracy, with an average Delta E colour variance score of 3.88. This is a fair way off the target value of 1, and quite a bit worse than several less expensive phones. In use, you’re unlikely to see any colours looking out of place, but it’s still worth noting.
How has the Nokia G42 5G’s price changed over time?
- The Nokia G42 5G cost £199 when it first launched, and has since averaged around £180.
- This deal price of £150 is the cheapest the phone has ever been.
Where can I find more phone deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We always put a great deal of time and effort into hunting down genuine deals that are actually worth recommending – never more so than during big sales events like this. For a full rundown of how we go about it, you can check out this dedicated article.