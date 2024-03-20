Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for its lowest price on record in the Amazon sale
We gave the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a well-earned Expert Reviews Recommended Award, and now you can pick one up for its lowest price ever
If you’ve had your eye on a new foldable smartphone, we’ve got some excellent news. The average price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has just dropped down from £1,562 to an amazing new low of £1,299 in the Amazon spring sale. Incredibly, this currently includes the 1TB version of the Z Fold 5 (making it the same sale price as the 256GB version), meaning this is one fantastic deal for the money.
So if you’re looking to get a fantastic bargain on a top-end foldable smartphone, don’t drag your heels as the window for this deal will be closing on Monday 25 March.
Did the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 get a good review?
- In our full review, we gave the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 four stars out of five.
- It also walked away the proud owner of an Expert Reviews Recommended Award.
What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?
- The Z Fold 5 includes a pair of exceptional screens, which we measured the brightness at 1,360cd/m2 when playing HDR material.
- Gaming performance is some of the best we’ve seen, with a huge 36% boost in frame rate compared to last years model.
- Benchmark testing showed that the Z Fold 5’s impressive stamina left other models in the dust.
- The improved design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now incorporates a gapless fold, which reduces the overall thickness when closed.
Are there any disadvantages to this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal?
- Unfortunately you don’t get an S Pen stylus included in the box.
- The cameras are the same as last year’s model, with five different lenses including two selfie cameras, but even so they still produce some great images.
How has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s price changed over time?
- At £1,299 this is currently the cheapest the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has ever been.
- At the time of the review it retailed for £1,749.
