Google Pixel 7a deal: Bag a BARGAIN five-star phone on our favourite network this February
Get a brand-new Google Pixel 7a handset and a whopping 60GB data for a bargain price in Voxi’s current sale
The Google Pixel 7a is still one of our favourite mid-range handsets and if you’re looking to snag a great deal on a quality handset, you’re in luck. That’s because Voxi is offering the phone for a fantastic price in its current sale. Right now you can pick one up for just £366, down from an average price of £449, and you can bag a bargain SIM from our new favourite network while you’re at it.
When we tested the Google Pixel 7a, we were impressed that it offered a flagship-standard experience at a more pocket-friendly price. That’s because it includes features such as Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a high-quality camera setup. In our full Google Pixel 7a review, we gave it a full five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That’s the highest praise we can bestow.
The phone also brought improvements from its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. These include the battery life, camera capabilities, and software experience. It offers a well-rounded package for its price point, and it’s still one of the top choices among mid-priced handsets, especially at the new low price of £366.
When you buy from Voxi, you’ll also have the chance to sign onto a flexible 30-day rolling SIM contract. Our favourite right now is Voxi’s triple data deal on their £12/mth plan, which now gets you a whopping 60GB data, up from the usual 20GB. This amount of data, alongside Voxi’s generous unlimited social media usage policy, means you’ll never be caught short on data.
In our latest Voxi review, we were so impressed by the network that it was awarded five stars and a Best Buy award. In fact, Voxi received high praise in the latest Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, winning multiple awards including reliability, value and the overall Best Mobile Network award. Customer satisfaction scores were notably high, with a significant percentage of users likely to recommend the network to a friend.
Voxi is backed by Vodafone’s network, and according to its customers it boasts high scores for speed and reliability. With a strong signal strength and fast browsing speeds, Voxi surpasses many of its more expensive competitors, leading to a win in the Reliability category of the awards.
And, if you don’t want to shell out on the handset upfront, Voxi is offering a 30-month repayment contract. This will set you back just £12/mth. Add onto this the 30-day rolling contract and you’ll only be paying £24 for a brand new handset and heaps of data. The only catch is that you’ll be stuck paying off the Google Pixel 7a for 30 months, so make sure you’re certain the 7a is for you before you pick this option. You can read our full Google Pixel 7a review for more information.