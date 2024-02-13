Google Pixel 7a deal: Bag a BARGAIN five-star phone on our favourite network this February

The phone also brought improvements from its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. These include the battery life, camera capabilities, and software experience. It offers a well-rounded package for its price point, and it’s still one of the top choices among mid-priced handsets, especially at the new low price of £366.

When you buy from Voxi, you’ll also have the chance to sign onto a flexible 30-day rolling SIM contract. Our favourite right now is Voxi’s triple data deal on their £12/mth plan, which now gets you a whopping 60GB data, up from the usual 20GB. This amount of data, alongside Voxi’s generous unlimited social media usage policy, means you’ll never be caught short on data.

In our latest Voxi review, we were so impressed by the network that it was awarded five stars and a Best Buy award. In fact, Voxi received high praise in the latest Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, winning multiple awards including reliability, value and the overall Best Mobile Network award. Customer satisfaction scores were notably high, with a significant percentage of users likely to recommend the network to a friend.

Voxi is backed by Vodafone’s network, and according to its customers it boasts high scores for speed and reliability. With a strong signal strength and fast browsing speeds, Voxi surpasses many of its more expensive competitors, leading to a win in the Reliability category of the awards.