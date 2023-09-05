Google Pixel 7a deal: This unlimited data deal is AMAZINGLY good value
Get a BRAND NEW Google Pixel 7a with unlimited data for a ludicrously low price
The Google Pixel 7a was released in May this year and it quickly became one of our favourite handsets. Right now, you can pick one up from Buymobiles with unlimited 5G data from Three for just £21/mth over a 24-month contract. That’s a fantastic price for a relatively new phone – even though you’ll need to fork out £99 upfront for the handset, you’ll still be making a humongous saving.
That’s because an unlimited data SIM from Three usually costs £24/mth on a 24-month contract. So, with this deal you’ll effectively be saving £3/mth on your data – that’s £72 overall – as well as getting a new phone for just £99.
At £449 full price, the Google Pixel 7a is a mid-range bargain with impressive specs, performance, and exceptionally good cameras. In fact it’s one of the best phones you can buy for capturing portrait images. In our full Google Pixel 7a review, we awarded it a full five stars and a coveted Best Buy award, which is the highest accolade we can bestow upon a phone.
We were particularly impressed by its 90Hz display and the inclusion of the Google Tensor G2 processor, which is the same one used in the pricier Google Pixel 7. In our tests, the battery life was just shy of 24 hours, which is far superior to any other mid-range phones we’ve tested. To sum it up our resident phone expert, Nathan Spendelow, said: “All told, the Pixel 7a is one of the most well-rounded mid-priced handsets I’ve put to the test in a number of years.”
Unlimited data is useless without a good network to match. Thankfully, Three is easily one of the best networks to go for in terms of price point and network coverage. In our latest review of the network, we awarded it four stars thanks to its great reliability, good 4G and 5G speeds and its accelerated 5G rollout. The only place the network fell short was customer service. Still, with 77% of its customers satisfied with the level of customer support, it’s still a great option for most people.
That is especially true with this Google Pixel 7a deal. As you can effectively get a £350 saving on the phone alone, and you’ll save a humongous £422 if you include the SIM savings, you won’t regret it if you get this deal now.