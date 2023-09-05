Google Pixel 7a deal: This unlimited data deal is AMAZINGLY good value

We were particularly impressed by its 90Hz display and the inclusion of the Google Tensor G2 processor, which is the same one used in the pricier Google Pixel 7. In our tests, the battery life was just shy of 24 hours, which is far superior to any other mid-range phones we’ve tested. To sum it up our resident phone expert, Nathan Spendelow, said: “All told, the Pixel 7a is one of the most well-rounded mid-priced handsets I’ve put to the test in a number of years.”

Unlimited data is useless without a good network to match. Thankfully, Three is easily one of the best networks to go for in terms of price point and network coverage. In our latest review of the network, we awarded it four stars thanks to its great reliability, good 4G and 5G speeds and its accelerated 5G rollout. The only place the network fell short was customer service. Still, with 77% of its customers satisfied with the level of customer support, it’s still a great option for most people.