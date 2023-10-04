Google Pixel 8 Pro preview: Smarter than ever with new AI features and Tensor G3 chipset
The Pixel 8 Pro gets all the upgrades, but they come at a cost
Another year, another pair of Google Pixel flagships. Officially unveiled during the company’s annual “Made by Google” event, the arrival of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is fast aproaching, and there’s plenty to get our teeth stuck into this year.
As expected, the Pixel 8 Pro is hoarding all of the most appealing upgrades, and it’s obvious this is where Google wants you to spend your money. However, with an unwelcome price rise and the brand-new iPhone 15 Pro recently hitting the market, is the Pixel 8 Pro starting out on the back foot?
Google Pixel 8 Pro preview: UK price, release date and specifications
- Google Tensor G3 processor
- 12GB LPDDR5X RAM
- 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage
- 6.7in, 2,992 x 1,344, 120Hz OLED display
- Triple rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.95) ultrawide, 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto
- 10.5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera
- 5,050mAh battery
- Colours: Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain
- Price: Starting at £999
- Availability: Preorders starting 4 October, units shipping 12 October
Google Pixel 8 Pro preview: Design and key features
Let’s get the boring stuff out of the way first. The Pixel 8 Pro’s design hasn’t changed much, with the same horizontal Geordi La Forge-style camera housing making another appearance on the back. If anything, it looks even more pronounced than before, but I do like the more rounded style of this year’s phone, complete with some lovely curved corners.
The Pixel 8 Pro is available in a choice of three colours: Bay (light blue), Porcelain (white) and Obsidian (black). As you might expect for a modern flagship, it’s IP68 rated against dust and water ingress, and the screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
This is where the differences between the regular and Pro models start to trickle in. The Pixel 8 Pro’s OLED display is not only bigger (6.7in vs 6.2in) and higher resolution (2,992 x 1,344), but it’s also capable of reaching higher brightness levels, at 1,600 vs 1,400 nits.
And unlike the regular Pixel 8, this also happens to be an LTPO display, which means it can automatically drop the refresh rate all the way from 120Hz down to 1Hz, depending on the content being displayed on screen. The normal model, by comparison, can only switch between 120Hz and 60Hz.
Moving back to shared features, both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chipset. Not much is known about the architecture at this early stage, but Google has been shouting about all sorts of AI processing improvements, in particular that the machine learning model is ten times faster than the original Tensor found inside the Pixel 6.
There are a few new AI tricks to get stuck into as well, including the option to summarise and read aloud web pages, courtesy of Google Assistant. It’s the new camera features that are most exciting, however, with the ability to remove pesky background noise in videos via Audio Magic Eraser, and a new Best Take setting, which uses AI to swap faces in portrait shots using previously captured images of the same person.
As for the actual camera hardware, the Pixel 8 Pro shares the main 50MP (f/1.68) sensor of the regular version, but the 12MP ultrawide has been swapped out with a 48MP (f/1.95) unit. There’s also an extra 48MP (f/2.8) 5x optical zoom sensor, just like last year. The same 10.5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera can be found on the front, situated inside a circular hole punch notch.
Finally, the Pixel 8 Pro launches with Android 14. Admittedly, there’s not a lot new here, with little additions including the option to use Google’s AI-generated images for your wallpapers, more lock screen customisation options and new clocks. Google is also promising at least seven years of core Android updates and security patches, all the way up to 2030.
Google Pixel 8 Pro preview: Early verdict
2023’s Pixel 7 Pro was the ultimate Android trend-setter, and at this stage it looks as though its successor will continue in the same vein. The Pixel 8 Pro is filled with heaps of improvements and refinements, so there’s a solid chance that this will be the Android smartphone to beat as we head into 2024.
We need to talk about the price, however. At launch, the Pixel 8 Pro is £150 more expensive than the previous model, starting at a whopping £999. That’s the same price as the iPhone 15 Pro – the first time Google’s flagship has cost the same as its biggest non-Android rival.
Can it compete? We’ll find out very soon in our full review. The Pixel 8 Pro is available to preorder from today, with a release date scheduled for 12 October.