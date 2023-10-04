Google Pixel 8 Pro preview: Smarter than ever with new AI features and Tensor G3 chipset

Another year, another pair of Google Pixel flagships. Officially unveiled during the company’s annual “Made by Google” event, the arrival of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is fast aproaching, and there’s plenty to get our teeth stuck into this year.

As expected, the Pixel 8 Pro is hoarding all of the most appealing upgrades, and it’s obvious this is where Google wants you to spend your money. However, with an unwelcome price rise and the brand-new iPhone 15 Pro recently hitting the market, is the Pixel 8 Pro starting out on the back foot?

Google Pixel 8 Pro preview: UK price, release date and specifications

Google Tensor G3 processor

12GB LPDDR5X RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage

6.7in, 2,992 x 1,344, 120Hz OLED display

Triple rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.95) ultrawide, 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto

10.5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera

5,050mAh battery

Colours: Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain

Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain Price: Starting at £999

Starting at £999 Availability: Preorders starting 4 October, units shipping 12 October

Google Pixel 8 Pro preview: Design and key features

Let’s get the boring stuff out of the way first. The Pixel 8 Pro’s design hasn’t changed much, with the same horizontal Geordi La Forge-style camera housing making another appearance on the back. If anything, it looks even more pronounced than before, but I do like the more rounded style of this year’s phone, complete with some lovely curved corners.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available in a choice of three colours: Bay (light blue), Porcelain (white) and Obsidian (black). As you might expect for a modern flagship, it’s IP68 rated against dust and water ingress, and the screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

This is where the differences between the regular and Pro models start to trickle in. The Pixel 8 Pro’s OLED display is not only bigger (6.7in vs 6.2in) and higher resolution (2,992 x 1,344), but it’s also capable of reaching higher brightness levels, at 1,600 vs 1,400 nits.

And unlike the regular Pixel 8, this also happens to be an LTPO display, which means it can automatically drop the refresh rate all the way from 120Hz down to 1Hz, depending on the content being displayed on screen. The normal model, by comparison, can only switch between 120Hz and 60Hz.

Moving back to shared features, both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chipset. Not much is known about the architecture at this early stage, but Google has been shouting about all sorts of AI processing improvements, in particular that the machine learning model is ten times faster than the original Tensor found inside the Pixel 6.