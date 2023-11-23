Grab a GIGANTIC contract offer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro this Black Friday
This Black Friday, Affordable Mobiles is serving up the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 400GB of data for a head-turning £39/mth
Affordable Mobiles is offering an exceptional Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. With a two-year contract, you can get this flagship device with a whopping 400GB of 5G Vodafone data for only £39/mth and nothing to pay upfront. This works out to be just £37 more than purchasing the SIM-free handset outright – a true bargain for such a high-end phone.
The Pixel 8 Pro, a device that has earned four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our Pixel 8 Pro preview, is not just any smartphone. It boasts exclusive features such as a 48MP 5x telephoto camera and a 126-degree ultrawide camera upgraded to 48MP, making it superior to its cheaper sibling, the Pixel 8. The larger 6.7in 120Hz OLED display with an increased resolution of 2,992 x 1,344, alongside a bigger 5,050mAh battery, enhances its appeal. This display can reach brightness levels of 1,600 nits, providing a vivid and clear viewing experience.
At its core, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chipset. This nona-core chip boasts boosted clock speeds of 3GHz, ensuring smooth and responsive performance in day-to-day operations and gaming. The AI processing improvements include the option to remove background audio in videos, an innovative feature for content creators.
The Pixel 8 Pro excels with its ability to capture stunning images. Its 50MP sensor, coupled with the enhanced ultrawide and zoom lenses, makes it easy to take high-quality photos you’ll be proud to share. Notably, the camera offers unique features like Audio Magic Eraser and a Best Take setting, which uses AI to swap faces in group portraits. These are further enhanced by the phone’s ability to record 4K videos at 60fps, ensuring high-quality video recording.
The Pixel 8 Pro runs on Android 14, offering a clean and bloat-free experience, and Google promises at least seven years of core Android updates and security patches up to 2030. This commitment to long-term support is significant for users looking for a device with longevity.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a top-tier Android flagship, packed with improvements and refinements. This Black Friday deal from Affordable Mobiles is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a premium smartphone experience at an unbeatable price, making it a compelling alternative to other flagship devices. We’ve also got a complete Black Friday smartphone deals roundup if you want to shop around a bit.