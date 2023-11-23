Grab a GIGANTIC contract offer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro this Black Friday

At its core, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chipset. This nona-core chip boasts boosted clock speeds of 3GHz, ensuring smooth and responsive performance in day-to-day operations and gaming. The AI processing improvements include the option to remove background audio in videos, an innovative feature for content creators​​​​.

The Pixel 8 Pro excels with its ability to capture stunning images. Its 50MP sensor, coupled with the enhanced ultrawide and zoom lenses, makes it easy to take high-quality photos you’ll be proud to share. Notably, the camera offers unique features like Audio Magic Eraser and a Best Take setting, which uses AI to swap faces in group portraits. These are further enhanced by the phone’s ability to record 4K videos at 60fps, ensuring high-quality video recording​​.

The Pixel 8 Pro runs on Android 14, offering a clean and bloat-free experience, and Google promises at least seven years of core Android updates and security patches up to 2030. This commitment to long-term support is significant for users looking for a device with longevity​​.