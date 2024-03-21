Grab the five-star Google Pixel 8 for a great price in Amazon’s spring sale
The Google Pixel 8 is an easy recommendation – even more so after getting a massive Amazon spring sale discount
Our team of experienced reviewers rate the Google Pixel 8 as one of the best smartphones on the market, and it’s particularly appealing right now thanks to a price cut in the Amazon spring sale.
You can pick up the 256GB model for just £659, which is £66 cheaper than its average price on the site and the joint-cheapest it’s been, matching the record low set in mid-February. The offer is tagged as one of Amazon’s “Spring Deals” so expires when these disappear for good on Monday 25 March – you better snap one up quickly.
Did the Google Pixel 8 get a good review?
- In our full Google Pixel 8 review, we gave the phone five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8?
- It has one of the best smartphone cameras we’ve tested and uses advanced AI features to let you tweak pictures in fun new ways.
- The OLED display is very bright; we measured peak luminance at 996cd/m2 in Auto mode and 1,336cd/m2 when displaying HDR content.
- Coverage of the sRGB colour gamut is impressive at 96%, while colour accuracy is top-notch, with a Delta E score of 0.75.
- Battery life has improved significantly from the Google Pixel 7, meaning the phone outlasts its Samsung and Apple rivals.
- Android and security updates are guaranteed for the next seven years.
Are there any disadvantages to the Google Pixel 8?
- CPU performance is a little behind the competition.
- There’s no microSD card support, so you can’t expand the physical storage.
- Generational differences are relatively minor and the Pixel 7 is significantly cheaper.
How has the Google Pixel 8 price changed over time?
- This current price matches the all-time low for the Google Pixel 8, which was set in mid-February. Since then, it’s hovered around £699.
- When we tested and reviewed the Google Pixel 8, the 256GB model cost £759.
Being able to tell the difference between a misleading offer and a great bargain takes time and skill. Our knowledgeable team has years of experience in the field, so you can rest assured we only bring you deals that are worth your time and, more importantly, money. This dedicated article explains our process in detail.