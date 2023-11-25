Here’s the best iPhone 14 contract deal this Black Friday

The display of the iPhone 14 is a 6.1-inch OLED with a Retina-class resolution, offering peak brightness figures of 800 nits in everyday use and 1,200 nits for HDR playback. Despite the lack of an upgrade in the display department, it’s still competent for everyday use. The phone also includes an updated camera system, with the main camera featuring a 12MP sensor with a brighter f/1.5 aperture. Additionally, improvements in image processing with the new Photonic Engine enhance image quality, especially in low-light conditions​​.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 14 is powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13. While it’s not the latest processor, it’s still quite capable, ensuring the phone remains competitive with current flagship Android handsets. The battery life has also seen a marginal improvement, making the device more reliable for daily use​​.