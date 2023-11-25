Here’s the best iPhone 14 contract deal this Black Friday
Get the iPhone 14 for less with this stupendously good Black Friday contract deal
This Black Friday brings an exciting deal for iPhone enthusiasts: the iPhone 14, normally priced at £779 for the basic 128GB model, is now available through a contract for £30 per month with a £9 upfront cost and 250GB of data. This amounts to a lifetime cost of £705, making it a standout offer given the phone’s capabilities and Expert Reviews’ five-star rating in our original review.
The iPhone 14, while not a significant leap from its predecessor, the iPhone 13, still boasts some improvements. It features better low-light photography and slightly longer battery life, along with an action mode for super-stabilized video. However, it retains the same performance level as the iPhone 13 and lacks features like Dynamic Island or an Always-On display. The design remains unchanged from the previous year, maintaining a familiar aesthetic with a flat front and rear, matte-finish aluminium frame, and a glossy glass back panel.
The display of the iPhone 14 is a 6.1-inch OLED with a Retina-class resolution, offering peak brightness figures of 800 nits in everyday use and 1,200 nits for HDR playback. Despite the lack of an upgrade in the display department, it’s still competent for everyday use. The phone also includes an updated camera system, with the main camera featuring a 12MP sensor with a brighter f/1.5 aperture. Additionally, improvements in image processing with the new Photonic Engine enhance image quality, especially in low-light conditions.
In terms of performance, the iPhone 14 is powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13. While it’s not the latest processor, it’s still quite capable, ensuring the phone remains competitive with current flagship Android handsets. The battery life has also seen a marginal improvement, making the device more reliable for daily use.
This Black Friday deal on the iPhone 14 is a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade to a newer iPhone model without spending a fortune. The phone’s solid performance, improved camera capabilities, and slightly better battery life, combined with the significantly reduced cost of the contract, make it an attractive option for Apple fans and smartphone users alike. Be sure to snap it up before it’s too late.