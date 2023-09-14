iPhone 15 Pro Max deals 2023: Snap up some AMAZING savings
If previous launches are anything to go by, we’ll be seeing a fleet of eye-catching iPhone 15 Pro Max deals very soon. The phone will officially be available for preorder from 1pm on Friday 15 September, with the full release date set for 22 September. Shaping up to be a significant upgrade on the brilliant iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which starts at £1,199 for the 256GB model) has Apple fans rightly excited.
As noted in our in-depth iPhone 15 Pro Max preview, the handset comes with a slew of new features, tweaks and upgrades. Alongside adopting the USB-C standard as its charging format, this new top-end model boasts curved edges, thinner bezels around the screen and a lighter, tougher titanium frame, replacing the stainless steel framing used in older models.
Outside of physical features, also new in the Pro Max are its chipset, adding the blisteringly fast hexa-core Apple A17 Pro, and camera, now a 5x periscope telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length. Another area Apple focused heavily on in its presentation was gaming performance, with the Pro Max set to have faster GPU performance and new graphics rendering abilities. Noteworthy launch titles for the phone include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
With all that already announced and more to come, it’s no wonder there’s so much hype around the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If this powerful handset has caught your eye, be sure to check back here after 1pm on Friday 15 September to see our initial roundup of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals available.
