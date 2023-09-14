iPhone 15 Pro Max deals 2023: Snap up some AMAZING savings

If previous launches are anything to go by, we’ll be seeing a fleet of eye-catching iPhone 15 Pro Max deals very soon. The phone will officially be available for preorder from 1pm on Friday 15 September, with the full release date set for 22 September. Shaping up to be a significant upgrade on the brilliant iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which starts at £1,199 for the 256GB model) has Apple fans rightly excited.

As noted in our in-depth iPhone 15 Pro Max preview, the handset comes with a slew of new features, tweaks and upgrades. Alongside adopting the USB-C standard as its charging format, this new top-end model boasts curved edges, thinner bezels around the screen and a lighter, tougher titanium frame, replacing the stainless steel framing used in older models.