Motorola Moto G34 5G review: Cheap 5G but not much else

Motorola Moto G34 5G review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 695 5G chipset here feels like Motorola had a handful of spares lying around – leftovers, perhaps, from the Edge 30 Neo or G84 5G – as you don’t tend to see it on phones this cheap. As such, the Moto G34 5G performs well for its price, with similar single- and multi-core benchmark results to the G53 5G and G84 5G.

The Moto G54 5G is still the better performer, with a 20% lead in the multi-core results, but the G34 5G is decent enough that you shouldn’t encounter any lagging or extended pauses when scrolling and jumping between apps.

The lower-resolution display gives the G34 5G a disproportionately high result in the on-screen GPU benchmarks – it’s the same case with the Moto G53 5G and Nokia G42 5G – but the off-screen scores in orange are more important here. As you can see, the G34 5G is much more in line with rivals on that front.

In practice, this GPU isn’t about to deliver seamless 3D gameplay, but the simple games that come preinstalled on the G34 5G (Candy Crush, Monopoly, Solitaire and the like) run well enough.

Battery life on the recent batch of budget Motos has been consistently good and the G34 5G doesn’t break the streak. Lasting for 23hrs 3mins in our standard looping video test, the G34 5G sits parallel with the G53 5G and outpaces the G54 5G and G23 by a couple of hours.

The Nokia G42 5G and Motorola Moto G84 5G both eke out a little more stamina, with the latter in particular being the best choice here for battery life, but this is still a good showing for the G34 5G.

Bizarrely, the Moto G34 5G also has marginally higher charging speeds than the G54 5G (18W compared to 15W). It’s not enough to be a game changer, however, still taking over an hour to juice the battery up from empty.

