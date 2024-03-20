My favourite flip phone, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, is back to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is my favourite flip phone I’ve tested, and it’s back at its best price ever in Amazon’s spring sale
Of all the smartphones that I’ve tested and reviewed, few have stuck with me like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It may not quite match the technical prowess of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, but the slim, stylish design and the barely noticeable hinge crease have kept it firmly set as my personal favourite flip phone.
With Amazon’s spring sale looming, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been discounted down to just £849 – its joint-lowest price on record. If the four-figure prices have held you back from jumping on the flip phone trend, this discount is a great opportunity to pick up what I personally think is the best-looking handset in the game.
Did the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra get a good review?
- I reviewed the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra when it released in 2023, giving it the full five stars and our Recommended award.
- Only a lack of performance improvement over the Razr 2022 held the Razr 40 Ultra back from being adorned with our Best Buy award.
What’s so good about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra?
- The design is sleek and it has the most discreet hinge crease I’ve ever seen, all but disappearing when the display is switched on.
- The colour accuracy of the display was also much improved compared to the Razr 2022. In testing, I recorded a lower (and, therefore, better) average Delta E colour variance score of 1.3.
- The large external display is wonderfully versatile, adding support for select games, as well as streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.
- The rear cameras are extremely impressive. Check the camera samples in my full review to see the gorgeous colours captured when I was out on the river, or the incredible detail in the close up of the pink flowers.
Are there any disadvantages to this Motorola Razr 40 Ultra deal?
- My personal tastes aside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is officially our pick of the best flip phones, and it’s currently £50 cheaper, at £799.
- While the design of the Z Flip 5 isn’t as refined as the Razr 40 Ultra, and the hinge crease is much more noticeable, the Samsung pulls ahead in performance. The Z Flip 5 scored higher in both our CPU and GPU benchmarks, as well as lasting a little longer in our looping video battery test.
How has the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’s price changed over time?
- When I reviewed it, the Razr 40 Ultra cost £1,050. This was a small increase over the previous model, but in line with rising prices across all other brands of folding phones.
- The price has dropped a few times since then, averaging around £995 on Amazon. It has only been this cheap once before, dropping to £849 during the 2023 Black Friday sales.
We spend a lot of time hunting for deals, especially during big events like the Amazon Spring Sale. You can read more about our methodology here, but in a sentence, we scour sites like Amazon for discounted products and compare against the average price to see how good of a deal, if at all, it actually is before reporting it to our readers.