My favourite flip phone, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, is back to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale

Of all the smartphones that I’ve tested and reviewed, few have stuck with me like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It may not quite match the technical prowess of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, but the slim, stylish design and the barely noticeable hinge crease have kept it firmly set as my personal favourite flip phone.

With Amazon’s spring sale looming, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been discounted down to just £849 – its joint-lowest price on record. If the four-figure prices have held you back from jumping on the flip phone trend, this discount is a great opportunity to pick up what I personally think is the best-looking handset in the game.

Did the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra get a good review?