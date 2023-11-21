Nab a JAW-DROPPING extra discount on the OnePlus 11 phone this Black Friday

Design-wise, the OnePlus 11 sports a significant camera bump, housing a stainless steel ring that encircles the three cameras and LED flash. Despite the large camera setup, the phone maintains a balanced and light feel, weighing 205g. The integration of Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the rear ensures durability. Additionally, it offers an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The display of the OnePlus 11 is a highlight, featuring a 6.7in 120Hz LPTO AMOLED screen that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it ideal for various content viewing experiences. While it may not hit the peak brightness of 1,300cd/m² under normal circumstances, the display is more than adequate for everyday use.

Camera performance is another strong point, especially the 32MP 2x telephoto lens which captures detailed and vibrant portraits. The main 50MP and 48MP ultrawide cameras, supplemented by a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor, deliver impressive shots under various lighting conditions, although autofocus can be a bit hit-and-miss.

Performance is robust, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering a fast and responsive experience. Its battery life is noteworthy, lasting over 28 hours in tests, and the 100W SuperVOOC charging ensures rapid battery top-up.