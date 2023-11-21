Nab a JAW-DROPPING extra discount on the OnePlus 11 phone this Black Friday
The price of the OnePlus 11 has been slashed yet again to a rock-bottom £466 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon has unveiled an extraordinary deal for the OnePlus 11, now available at an astonishing £466, a significant drop from its previous £640. This price reduction makes it the most affordable it’s ever been on the site, by a wide margin. Garnering five out of five stars and a Recommended award in our original review, the OnePlus 11 stands out as a solidly competent smartphone that excels in performance and value.
The OnePlus 11 is OnePlus’s flagship for 2023, distinct in its approach by focusing on core functionality over flashy features. While it may not boast a 200MP camera or 100x super zoom, it doesn’t suffer for it. The device prioritises essential features like all-round performance, long battery life, and a set of quality cameras, making it a practical choice for users seeking efficiency and reliability.
Design-wise, the OnePlus 11 sports a significant camera bump, housing a stainless steel ring that encircles the three cameras and LED flash. Despite the large camera setup, the phone maintains a balanced and light feel, weighing 205g. The integration of Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the rear ensures durability. Additionally, it offers an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
The display of the OnePlus 11 is a highlight, featuring a 6.7in 120Hz LPTO AMOLED screen that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it ideal for various content viewing experiences. While it may not hit the peak brightness of 1,300cd/m² under normal circumstances, the display is more than adequate for everyday use.
Camera performance is another strong point, especially the 32MP 2x telephoto lens which captures detailed and vibrant portraits. The main 50MP and 48MP ultrawide cameras, supplemented by a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor, deliver impressive shots under various lighting conditions, although autofocus can be a bit hit-and-miss.
Performance is robust, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering a fast and responsive experience. Its battery life is noteworthy, lasting over 28 hours in tests, and the 100W SuperVOOC charging ensures rapid battery top-up.
At its current Black Friday price of £466, the OnePlus 11 presents an incredible value proposition. Its blend of performance, design, and camera capabilities, coupled with its reasonable pricing, make it a highly recommendable smartphone. The OnePlus 11 is not just a good phone for the price; it’s a great phone, period, particularly at this unbeatable Black Friday deal.