Nab the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in this MEGA preorder deal

We’ve yet to fully put these models through their paces for our in-depth reviews, but our initial hands-on tests with the S24 Ultra shed some light on the phone’s standout new features. Like Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a titanium frame, with this hard-wearing material being exclusive to the Ultra version of the phone. Further bolstering its credentials in terms of sturdiness is its IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and its Corning Gorilla Armour screen protection, which, once again, you won’t find on the standard or Plus versions.

While the S24 Ultra’s 6.8in QHD+ panel is the same as last year, the screen’s brightness has been upped to a new peak luminosity of 2,600 nits and has improved touch responsiveness. The phone also adds a new S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, tweaks to gaming performance and, of course, the much-touted Galaxy AI. The combination of onboard and cloud-based AI promises improvements to smart photo editing, neat translation and transcription features, as well as massively expanded search capabilities.

To get the best out of your new phone, you will of course need a solid network backing you up. Our latest iD Mobile review awarded the provider four stars out of five, praising its free EU roaming, good 5G performance and generally excellent value.

View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

All in all, this well-priced Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal will secure you shedloads of data, extra storage at no additional cost and a future-ready phone sure to satisfy any technological whim you may have. Just be sure to snap this offer up before the preorder window ends on 31 January.