Nokia 2660 Flip review: A classic feature phone for calls and messages

The Nokia 2660 Flip ignores the noise and complexity of the smartphone market in favour of something simpler and less distracting. It’s a classically styled flip phone with barely so much as a nod to modernity, but that could make it the perfect choice for older people and those intent on checking out of the social media circus.

Alongside Doro, Nokia is pretty much the only brand making old school feature phones like this. And there’s plenty to like on that front, with physical buttons, a stripped-back interface, a dedicated SOS button and a battery that lasts for days. The range of functions is very limited, however, so the Nokia 2660 Flip is only worth considering for those who want a handset solely for calls and messaging.