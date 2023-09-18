Nothing Phone (2) review: Nothing but improved

Nothing Phone (2) review: Performance and battery life

You can expect a huge boost to performance, too. Qualcomm has equipped the Nothing Phone (2) with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which despite being a 2022 chip, is significantly faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus inside the Nothing Phone (1) – its maximum frequency was 3GHz where the 778G Plus went up to 2.5GHz.

The performance figures demonstrate this nicely, with a huge 47% improvement in the Geekbench 5 multi-core benchmark. With scores of 1,243 in single-core and 4,022 in multi-core, this places the Nothing Phone (2) among the very best in the business, outperforming the Google Pixel 7 and roughly matching the iPhone 14’s speeds.

Gaming speeds are fast, too, but it’s here where I ran into some problems with our usual array of tests. Sadly, the GFXBench Car Chase test wasn’t able to identify the high refresh rate display and capped out at 60fps. We run into this problem from time to time, and instead we have to look at the off-screen figures for comparison.

In this test, the Nothing Phone (2) pushed out an average frame rate of 103fps, which is an even greater increase of 171% compared to the previous model. I put a variety of games to the test, including Minecraft, Stardew Valley and Mech Arena and they all ran without any noticeable dips in performance. The Nothing Phone (2) also performed exceptionally well in our in-house battery test. Almost too well, perhaps, since it blasted past every single other smartphone we’ve ever tested, lasting a total of 31hrs 28mins before needing to recharge – beating our previous record, held by the (now discontinued) Samsung Galaxy M31, by a full hour.

It’s an odd one, too, since there isn’t anything outlandish listed on the specs sheet that would suggest a result like this. The Nothing Phone (2) only has a 4,700mAh battery, and we haven’t seen this level of stamina from other Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 smartphones with similar battery capacities.

Real world use didn’t quite deliver the battery life I would expect from such a stellar performance in this test but it was still very impressive. After a day of use with roughly five hours of screen-on time, I had around 35% worth of charge remaining – which is better than what I usually get on my iPhone 13 Pro Max.