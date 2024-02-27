Nubia Flip 5G hands-on review: New blood in the flip phone game

Folding phones tend towards the pricier end of the spectrum, but the Nubia Flip 5G has got its eyes set firmly on more affordable ground. If you’re in the market for a clamshell foldable, there’s not much in the way of competition in this price range – with the Oppo Find N2 Flip discontinued and the Find N3 Flip not yet out in the UK, the only real contender here is the Motorola Razr 40 (£769 at time of writing).

The stage is set, therefore, for Nubia to swoop in with its first folding phone and make a splash as a “budget” handset. With competitive specifications and a uniquely designed external display, the Nubia Flip 5G has the potential to be a real challenge to the Motorola Razr 40.

The only snag is that Nubia hasn’t yet revealed whether or not the Flip 5G will actually be coming to the UK (only a vague European launch is confirmed at the time of writing). If it does, this hands-on session makes me think that Motorola could be in for a fight over the title of the best affordable flip phone.

