Pick up an OUTSTANDING saving on the OnePlus 11 before Black Friday

Fancy a five-star smartphone for less in the lead-up to Black Friday? This OnePlus 11 deal is for you

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and the OnePlus 11 is already available on Amazon at a remarkable price of £660, marking a significant reduction from its average of £691. This deal for a phone that has earned an Expert Reviews Best Buy award and five stars out of five is an opportunity not to be missed for those in the market for a high-end smartphone.

The OnePlus 11, OnePlus’ flagship for 2023, impresses with its combination of performance and design. Despite not having a Pro model this year, it still competes with heavyweights like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It features a robust camera array, partnering again with Hasselblad, albeit without a telephoto lens. It includes a main camera, an ultrawide, and a portrait lens. However, it lacks wireless charging and offers slower charging compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 10​​.

In terms of display and build, the OnePlus 11 boasts a 6.7in 120Hz LPTO AMOLED display, available in matte “titan” black or gloss “eternal” green. It comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 16GB of RAM with 256GB storage, catering to different needs for speed and storage capacity​​.

Originally, prices for the OnePlus 11 started at £729 for the 8GB, 128GB black model, and £799 for the 16GB, 256GB green model. This pricing was already competitive for a 2023 flagship smartphone, making the current pre-Black Friday deal even more attractive. This discount offers significant savings, making it a more accessible option for those seeking flagship smartphone features without the typical high price tag​​.

The OnePlus 11 competes with other major recent releases like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This competitive set underscores the OnePlus 11’s value proposition, especially at the discounted price​​.

This deal represents an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts and smartphone users looking for a powerful, modern device. The combination of high-end specifications, a partnership with Hasselblad for camera technology, and a significant discount makes the OnePlus 11 an attractive option for those looking to upgrade to a premium smartphone experience.

