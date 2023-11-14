Pick up an OUTSTANDING saving on the OnePlus 11 before Black Friday
Fancy a five-star smartphone for less in the lead-up to Black Friday? This OnePlus 11 deal is for you
Black Friday is rapidly approaching and the OnePlus 11 is already available on Amazon at a remarkable price of £660, marking a significant reduction from its average of £691. This deal for a phone that has earned an Expert Reviews Best Buy award and five stars out of five is an opportunity not to be missed for those in the market for a high-end smartphone.
The OnePlus 11, OnePlus’ flagship for 2023, impresses with its combination of performance and design. Despite not having a Pro model this year, it still competes with heavyweights like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It features a robust camera array, partnering again with Hasselblad, albeit without a telephoto lens. It includes a main camera, an ultrawide, and a portrait lens. However, it lacks wireless charging and offers slower charging compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 10.
In terms of display and build, the OnePlus 11 boasts a 6.7in 120Hz LPTO AMOLED display, available in matte “titan” black or gloss “eternal” green. It comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 16GB of RAM with 256GB storage, catering to different needs for speed and storage capacity.
Originally, prices for the OnePlus 11 started at £729 for the 8GB, 128GB black model, and £799 for the 16GB, 256GB green model. This pricing was already competitive for a 2023 flagship smartphone, making the current pre-Black Friday deal even more attractive. This discount offers significant savings, making it a more accessible option for those seeking flagship smartphone features without the typical high price tag.
The OnePlus 11 competes with other major recent releases like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This competitive set underscores the OnePlus 11’s value proposition, especially at the discounted price.
This deal represents an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts and smartphone users looking for a powerful, modern device. The combination of high-end specifications, a partnership with Hasselblad for camera technology, and a significant discount makes the OnePlus 11 an attractive option for those looking to upgrade to a premium smartphone experience.