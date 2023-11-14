Pick up an OUTSTANDING saving on the OnePlus 11 before Black Friday

In terms of display and build, the OnePlus 11 boasts a 6.7in 120Hz LPTO AMOLED display, available in matte “titan” black or gloss “eternal” green. It comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 16GB of RAM with 256GB storage, catering to different needs for speed and storage capacity​​.

Originally, prices for the OnePlus 11 started at £729 for the 8GB, 128GB black model, and £799 for the 16GB, 256GB green model. This pricing was already competitive for a 2023 flagship smartphone, making the current pre-Black Friday deal even more attractive. This discount offers significant savings, making it a more accessible option for those seeking flagship smartphone features without the typical high price tag​​.

The OnePlus 11 competes with other major recent releases like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This competitive set underscores the OnePlus 11’s value proposition, especially at the discounted price​​.