Snap up a STELLAR Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra saving this Black Friday

This Black Friday, Amazon is offering an incredible deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) for £949, a significant drop from its average price of £1,316 on the website. To take advantage of this offer, customers must select the “”Apply £250 voucher”” option on the product page, followed by an additional £50 discount at checkout. Moreover, this deal includes six free months of Disney+, adding extra value to an already enticing package.

View deal at Amazon

Picking up four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, Samsung’s high-end handset stands out for several key features. It boasts a massive performance boost and a stunning, colour-accurate display. The highlight of this model is its massive 200MP main camera, a first for Samsung, supplemented by a pair of 10MP optical zoom lenses and a 12MP 120-degree ultrawide camera. This lineup ensures that every image captured is rich in detail and colour accuracy​​​​.

The device is powered by a tailor-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring superior performance and enhanced stamina compared to the previous model’s Exynos 2200 chip. The large 6.8in Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, remains unchanged from last year’s model but continues to deliver high-quality visual experiences​​.