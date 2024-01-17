Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on review: All about (Galaxy) AI

Kicking things off, Samsung is following in Apple’s footsteps this year, with the S24 Ultra now incorporating a titanium frame; it’s the first Galaxy handset to benefit from this hard-wearing metal in its construction. You won’t find it on the S24 and S24 Plus models, either. As before, they still use Samsung’s “Armor” Aluminium alloy.

Like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, this titanium finish feels wonderful in the hand, with a slightly rough, granular touch. This should bring some form of extra durability to the phone, although Samsung didn’t go into specifics during our prelaunch briefing. It’s no lighter, though, at 232g versus 234g, which is odd. I would have thought the whole point in using titanium over aluminium would be its superior strength-to-weight ratio.

What we do know, however, is the phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and the screen is now protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Armor, which is exclusive to the S24 Ultra. Samsung says this new protective layer is up to four times more scratch-resistant than previous variants – the brand even went as far as to say it wouldn’t scratch even if you put the phone in your pocket with your keys – as well as offering better impact protection and reducing glare by up to 75%.