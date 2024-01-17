Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on review: All about (Galaxy) AI
Samsung doubles down on AI with the launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and follows the Apple playbook with a new titanium frame
Samsung, which hopes to be seen at the forefront of the latest tech trends, has played all its chips on AI for the imminent release of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Following months of speculation, Samsung’s ‘Galaxy AI’ is now official, and its most prominent appearance can be found inside the firm’s priciest flagship smartphone for 2024.
As you might expect, Galaxy AI introduces a boatload of software tricks for this year’s release, but are there any dramatic updates when it comes to the stuff that really matters? After all, we’re going to need to see some big hardware changes to make its high price worthwhile.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Key specifications, UK price and release date
- 6.8in QHD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
- 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage
- 12GB of RAM
- Quad rear cameras: 200MP (f/1.7) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 50MP (f/3.4) 5x zoom, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x zoom
- Selfie camera: 12MP (f/2.2)
- 5,000mAh battery (45W wired charging)
- Corning Gorilla Glass Armor
- IP68 waterproofing
- Titanium frame
- Colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Yellow
- UK release date: Preorder from 17 January, available from 31 January
- UK price: £1,249 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB), £1,549 (1TB)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Design, key features and first impressions
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s the priciest handset in this year’s lineup, costing £250 more than the S24 Plus and a huge £400 on top of the entry-level Galaxy S24. For that extra money, you’re getting a handful of exclusive features, most notably in terms of design and functionality.
Kicking things off, Samsung is following in Apple’s footsteps this year, with the S24 Ultra now incorporating a titanium frame; it’s the first Galaxy handset to benefit from this hard-wearing metal in its construction. You won’t find it on the S24 and S24 Plus models, either. As before, they still use Samsung’s “Armor” Aluminium alloy.
Like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, this titanium finish feels wonderful in the hand, with a slightly rough, granular touch. This should bring some form of extra durability to the phone, although Samsung didn’t go into specifics during our prelaunch briefing. It’s no lighter, though, at 232g versus 234g, which is odd. I would have thought the whole point in using titanium over aluminium would be its superior strength-to-weight ratio.
What we do know, however, is the phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and the screen is now protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Armor, which is exclusive to the S24 Ultra. Samsung says this new protective layer is up to four times more scratch-resistant than previous variants – the brand even went as far as to say it wouldn’t scratch even if you put the phone in your pocket with your keys – as well as offering better impact protection and reducing glare by up to 75%.
On that topic, it’s worth noting that the curved display is now a thing of the past. Rather than dropping off on the left and right edges, the S24 Ultra’s screen now sits completely flat. I don’t think this makes a huge difference in terms of real-world useability – especially based on my limited hands-on experience – but it does look rather swish in person.
The display itself is another 6.8in QHD+ panel, with an adaptive refresh rate that can go all the way up to 120Hz. That’s no different than last year, but Samsung says the screen brightness has been boosted by up to 40% in adaptive mode, reaching a peak of 2,600 nits. The touch response has also been improved, but Samsung didn’t supply official figures during the launch.
Speaking of a lack of details, Samsung also mentioned that the S24 Ultra’s S Pen, which as before slots into the bottom left corner of the handset, is new for 2024, but that’s all we know so far.
The phone’s dimensions are roughly the same as last year, too, at 162 x 79 x 8.6mm, with an almost identical weight of 232g. In the UK, the S24 Ultra comes in a selection of three colours: Titanium grey, Titanium black and Titanium yellow, with an extra set of exclusive paint options available on the Samsung website.
The phone’s processor is new, but that’s not exactly a surprise. We’re looking here at the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset which is a specially tweaked version of Qualcomm’s high-end CPU, and exclusive to the S24 Ultra. There’s no word yet on how exactly this differs, or how it will perform in our benchmarking and battery life tests, but watch this space.
On that note, Samsung has made a big song and dance about the S24 Ultra’s gaming capabilities. This year, the vapour-cooling chamber is 1.9 times larger than the S23’s, which should, in theory, help with more consistent frame rates over longer periods of gaming. It also supports ray-traced visual rendering in select titles, with Samsung partnering with the developers for Genshin Impact, Diablo Immortal and PUBG: Mobile for the phone’s launch.
As for RAM and storage, you’re getting 12GB of RAM, with the choice of either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of non-expandable internal storage. And, if you’re quick enough, Samsung will double the storage for free, as long as you preorder before the phone launches on 31 January.
The S24 Ultra has a quad camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 200MP (f/1.7) main unit, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and a pair of telephoto modules: one is a 50MP (f/3.4) 5x zoom, and the other is a secondary 10MP (f/2.4) 3x zoom. Space Zoom is available once more, allowing you to hybrid zoom up to a maximum zoom range of 100x.
Finally, software is confirmed to be Android 14 and Samsung’s One UI 6.1 for all three S24 series devices. Better still, Samsung confirmed during the launch that each of the devices would receive seven years worth of both security and OS updates.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Galaxy AI
While we’re talking about the cameras, let’s discuss Galaxy AI and the new tricks its introduction brings to the table this year. A combination of on-device and cloud-based AI rendering, the new Galaxy AI boosts the S24 Ultra’s camera experience for 2024 in some rather interesting ways.
To begin with, the phone’s AI photo editing is massively improved. The suggested edits now include a number of extra goodies, such as removing glare from a subject snapped behind a glass window, as well as a handful of new portrait blur options. What’s especially cool, however, is the new AI generative fill, which uses cloud-based rendering to fill in the gaps when you rotate an image.
At launch, this is restricted to a rotation of up to 25 degrees, and is a feature that worked remarkably well during my hands-on session. Some of the filled-in sections of the frame might have looked a tad mushy upon closer inspection, but there’s a lot to like here, especially since the end result appears in a matter of a few seconds. As far as low-effort editing goes, it is really rather good.
Something else I enjoyed was the ability to cut out individual parts of an image with a simple long press of my finger – similar to the way it works on iPhones. In my experience, the S24 Ultra identified the precise thing I wanted to cut out, be it a person or a large potted plant, and I was able to copy it to the clipboard or save it as a sticker for future use. I was also able to rotate, resize and flip this cutout, and add it to other images.
Another feature brought about by Galaxy AI is a new frame interpolation option when playing back video recordings. Provided you aren’t playing back at 8K – the feature is limited to 4K at 60fps or 120fps – you can slow down your footage during playback with a long-press on the video, adding up to an extra 120fps (240fps max) and you can save these slowed-down moments as new clips.
Outside the cameras, Galaxy AI looks to be a useful productivity and translation tool. The latter allows you to instantly translate calls and audio transcriptions in real time, supporting up to 13 languages at launch. You can also translate text in Samsung Notes or a web page in Samsung’s browser app in up to 35 languages.
The new Notes Assist feature can summarise any notes you’ve made, including speech-to-text transcriptions, in either detailed or simplified views. This also works with web pages, taking just a couple of seconds to summarise my Google Pixel 8 Pro review, with some worryingly accurate results. I fear I may soon be out of a job.
I also like the look of the new “Circle to Search” feature, even if it has the potential to be used in some creepy ways. This feature allows you to find out more information about an image by holding the home button and circling the area in question with your finger, somewhat akin to Google Lens – understandable, as the feature was developed in collaboration with Google. At my hands-on session, Galaxy AI correctly identified the exact brand and model of trainer I photographed; it’s pretty impressive stuff.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Early verdict
Despite some early reservations, I was left with an overall positive first impression following my brief time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Aside from the new titanium frame, flat display and the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, there’s not a lot else in terms of upgrades, but Galaxy AI takes up the slack. I’m certainly looking forward to fully testing all the new features it has to offer when I receive a handset for review.
Don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend this much on the 24 Ultra, however. Most of these features can also be found on the cheaper models as well, and at a starting price of £1,249, you might want to reconsider your S24 Ultra purchase and perhaps pick up one of those instead.
If not, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available to preorder from today (17 January) and launches in the UK on 31 January.