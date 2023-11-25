Nab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in an EXCELLENT Black Friday contract deal

The Z Flip 5’s design has been refined, with a thinner build and a gapless fold that enhances the overall look and feel. The cover display offers a variety of widgets and the option to reply to messages using a full-sized QWERTY keyboard without opening the phone. The phone is IPX8 waterproof and protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The main display, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, offers a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive colour accuracy in both Vivid and Natural modes​​.

Performance comparisons with last year’s model show a noticeable improvement, particularly in CPU-related tasks and gaming. Battery life has also slightly increased, though charging speeds remain relatively slow. The Z Flip 5’s cameras, while unchanged, still deliver quality images with effective HDR and good low-light performance​​.