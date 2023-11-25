Nab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in an EXCELLENT Black Friday contract deal
The five-star Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available on a very impressive Black Friday contract at Vodafone
This Black Friday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in a fantastic deal, offering 400GB of Vodafone data at £26/month with an £85 upfront cost, totalling £709. This deal is especially impressive considering the phone’s features and performance.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5, awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our original review, represents a significant step up in the foldable market. It has a larger 3.4-inch cover display, is thinner and lighter than the Z Flip 4, and delivers improved performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device includes 8GB of RAM and offers a choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Camera-wise, it continues with the same setup as the Z Flip 4, featuring a 12MP main sensor and a 123-degree ultrawide lens, along with a 10MP selfie snapper on the inside.
The Z Flip 5’s design has been refined, with a thinner build and a gapless fold that enhances the overall look and feel. The cover display offers a variety of widgets and the option to reply to messages using a full-sized QWERTY keyboard without opening the phone. The phone is IPX8 waterproof and protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The main display, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, offers a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive colour accuracy in both Vivid and Natural modes.
Performance comparisons with last year’s model show a noticeable improvement, particularly in CPU-related tasks and gaming. Battery life has also slightly increased, though charging speeds remain relatively slow. The Z Flip 5’s cameras, while unchanged, still deliver quality images with effective HDR and good low-light performance.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been refined to a significant degree, making it a strong contender in the foldable market. With this Black Friday deal, it becomes an even more attractive purchase for those in the market for an upgrade, offering a high-end smartphone experience at an accessible price.