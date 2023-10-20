Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with this PHENOMENAL deal
Bag yourself the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 100GB of 5G data with nothing to pay upfront
Looking for the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? Right now, courtesy of Affordable Mobiles, you can grab the cutting-edge smartphone with 100GB of Three 5G data for just £39/mth on a two-year plan, and the best part? There’s nothing to pay upfront. But don’t hang around, because this incredible offer won’t last for long.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 would usually set you back £1,049, and that’s without a mobile contract. But thanks to this remarkable deal, you can nab the 256GB version, bundled with 100GB of 5G data, for just £39 per month, allowing you to enjoy the latest in smartphone technology without breaking the bank.
Not only does this offer save you a significant amount of money, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 itself is a powerhouse. Receiving a glowing five-star review and the prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award, it proved itself to be of exceptional quality and value.
This latest model boasts improved performance, ensuring you can breeze through tasks and enjoy seamless multitasking. With its large cover display, you can stay connected and check notifications without needing to unfold the phone, making it incredibly convenient for on-the-go usage.
What’s more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 also takes portability to the next level. It’s thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Z Flip 4, with a sleek and compact design that fits comfortably in your hand and slips into your pocket with ease.
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal via Affordable Mobiles is an exceptional opportunity to get your hands on a top-tier smartphone with reliable 5G data. So be sure not to hesitate, as this stonking limited-time offer is not to be missed.