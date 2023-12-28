Score a Boxing Day deal on this CHEAP five-star Motorola phone
Looking for the cheapest smartphone going? In Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale, the Motorola Moto G13 is less than £100
We’ve seen a sleigh-load of offers crop up during the extended Boxing Day sales, but this cheap smartphone deal might just be the best of the lot. The Motorola Moto G13 usually goes for an average price of £128, but this stunning reduction has taken it down to just £99, which is its lowest-ever price on the site.
Paying less than £100 for this phone is a top-class deal, as the budget handset has proven its quality as well as its value, picking up five-stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original Motorola Moto G13 review and securing the title of Best Budget Moto on our Best Motorola phone roundup.
While it won’t be taking on the latest Apple or Samsung flagship anytime soon, the cheap as chips Moto G13 performed nicely relative to its price when tested. The phone’s MediaTek Helio G85 processor proved a speedier chipset than those found in many similarly-priced models, and its battery held out for a very impressive 20 hours in our looping video test, besting its peers by a solid margin.
The Motorola Moto G13 shows off with a 6.5in display, whose 90Hz refresh keeps things looking surprisingly smooth despite the slightly disappointing 720p resolution. The phone’s camera array consists of a 50MP main unit and two additional 2MP lenses for macro and depth shots. Once again keeping in mind its dinky price, the G13’s camera surprised our reviewer, who noted that, “in good lighting conditions, the Moto G13 takes pretty impressive shots with a surprising amount of detail”.
Finally, those of you who prefer to keeps things a little old school will be happy with some of the physical features of the Motorola Moto G13: it supports up to two SIM cards, has a dedicated microSD slot supporting cards up to 512GB and its 3.5mm headphone jack means you won’t have to shell out for Bluetooth buds.
What’s more left to say? One of our favourite budget phones is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price, which is about as good as deals get round here. Just make sure you snap up the Motorola Moto G13 in Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale before the offer ends.