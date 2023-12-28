Score a Boxing Day deal on this CHEAP five-star Motorola phone

Paying less than £100 for this phone is a top-class deal, as the budget handset has proven its quality as well as its value, picking up five-stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original Motorola Moto G13 review and securing the title of Best Budget Moto on our Best Motorola phone roundup.

While it won’t be taking on the latest Apple or Samsung flagship anytime soon, the cheap as chips Moto G13 performed nicely relative to its price when tested. The phone’s MediaTek Helio G85 processor proved a speedier chipset than those found in many similarly-priced models, and its battery held out for a very impressive 20 hours in our looping video test, besting its peers by a solid margin.